The Centre hiked the cooking gas price by Rs 50 per cylinder and raised excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each, but without changing retail prices. Sapkal said crude oil is priced at USD 65 in the international market, yet the Indian public is being looted through exorbitant taxes

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal. Pic/X

Maharashtra Congress chief slams Centre for hike in excise duty; demands slashing of petrol, diesel prices

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal on Monday criticised the Centre for increasing the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre, despite a significant drop in crude oil prices in the international market.

In a press conference in Mumbai, Sapkal demanded that the prices of petrol and diesel be slashed to Rs 51 and Rs 41 per litre, respectively.

On Monday, the Central Government announced a Rs 50-hike in cooking gas prices and an increase of Rs 2 per litre in the excise duty on petrol and diesel, although retail prices remained unchanged.

"Stop the loot by imposing the Jizya tax. Bring the petrol price down to Rs 51 and diesel to Rs 41 per litre," Sapkal demanded.

According to news agency PTI, he also highlighted that while crude oil is priced at USD 65 per barrel in the international market, Indian citizens are being burdened by excessive taxes on fuel.

Sapkal also called for a white paper outlining the taxes and cess imposed on fuel and questioned why celebrities who had previously voiced opposition to fuel price hikes during the UPA (United Progressive Alliance) regime were now silent.

Hike nothing short of daylight robbery: Harshwardhan Sapkal

Indian citizens were not benefitting from the decline in the global crude oil prices, noted Sapkal.

According to PTI, he pointed out that while crude oil is priced at around USD 65 per barrel, petrol in India costs about Rs 109 and diesel over Rs 93 per litre.

"If the reduced global crude prices and excessive taxation are addressed, petrol could be priced at Rs 51 and diesel at Rs 41 per litre, providing much-needed relief to the public," he said.

Sapkal recalled that during Dr Manmohan Singh’s UPA government, when crude oil prices had reached USD 145 per barrel, petrol was sold at Rs 70 and diesel at Rs 45 per litre.

"During the UPA regime, the excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.56 and on diesel Rs 3.48. The BJP has increased this to Rs 32, and the excise duty has been raised by another Rs 2," he said, accusing the Centre of exploiting citizens through excessive taxation, including an agriculture cess.

According to PTI, he also criticised the significant price hike in LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders, which once cost between Rs 400 and Rs 450 but have now more than doubled, with a Rs 50 increase announced on Monday.

"This is nothing short of daylight robbery, and it must be stopped immediately," Sapkal asserted.

The Maharashtra Congress chief also criticised public figures for staying silent on the issue.

"Back when petrol prices increased by Rs 2 under the UPA, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, and self-proclaimed saints like Baba Ramdev, were vocal. But now that petrol is Rs 109, they are nowhere to be seen. Where are the protesters who used to take to the streets over a Rs 15 hike in LPG prices?" Sapkal questioned.

(With PTI inputs)