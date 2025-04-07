For the development of MMR as a growth hub, significant contributions from sectors like tourism, industry, urban development, housing, and the environment will be required, he said, adding that work on various projects that have been initiated in this region must be accelerated

CM Devendra Fadnavis addresses a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub Regulatory Board on Monday. Pic/X

The creation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub is crucial to boosting the area's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to USD 300 billion by 2030, Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

He emphasised that for MMR to develop as a growth hub, significant contributions from sectors such as tourism, industry, urban development, housing, and the environment would be essential. Fadnavis added that work on various projects already initiated in the region must be accelerated.

He was speaking at a meeting of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Growth Hub Regulatory Board, reported news agency PTI.

"Keeping this in mind, several projects have been initiated in the Growth Hub report. The projects must be of global standard, and for that, close monitoring is essential. The progress of these projects should be tracked using a war room and a dashboard. A team must be created to resolve any challenges faced by these projects," said Fadnavis.

The report for developing Mumbai Metropolitan Region as a Growth Hub was prepared in September 2024, PTI reported. Since then, eight meetings at various levels have been held regarding the Growth Hub.

A total of 37 projects, eight policies, and 19 government decisions have been made, with the implementation of these projects entrusted to seven agencies, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) revealed.

In the Goregaon Film City project, an IICT centre will be established, and several global studios are eager to start operations there, the statement added.

According to PTI, the Growth Hub also encompasses projects for developing special zones in the western suburbs, the development of MBPT land, Worli Dairy, the development of the Angav Saape region, the Khardav Integrated Business Centre, and developments in the Boisar, Virar, and Thane areas.

Other initiatives include an integrated transport plan for Vadhvan Port, the establishment of a world-class data centre, the creation of industrial cities on industrial estates, the setting up of a health city in MMR, affordable housing for the poor, and special projects aimed at boosting tourism.

"For the long-term, sustainable, and world-class development of MMR, the implementation of projects under the development plan must be expedited," Fadnavis stressed.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting and publicising the MMR Growth Hub at the 'Waves' event to be held in Mumbai.

Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik provided details about the joint report on the Growth Hub, prepared by NITI Aayog and the Maharashtra government, along with the actions taken based on it. She noted that the Maharashtra model had been particularly acknowledged and praised in the Chief Secretary's Council.

She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed that more focus should be placed on sectors such as tourism, industry, urban development, the environment, and housing, and that the development of surrounding areas in addition to the MMR should be prioritised.

The meeting also discussed the economic blueprint for the MMR region, decisions made for the Growth Hub thus far, key projects and their current status, tourism initiatives, and the coordination between the Centre and the state, according to the CMO statement.

(With PTI inputs)