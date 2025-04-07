At DB Nagar Police Station, Chief Minister Fadnavis inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Experiment School of South Mumbai Division. Along with this, cyber laboratories at Worli Police Station for Mumbai (Central) and Govandi Police Station for Mumbai (East) were also inaugurated online

Through these laboratories, crimes of atrocities against women, especially through cyber, can be proven in a short period. Pic/@CMOMaharashtra

CM Devendra Fadnavis flags off hi-tech Mumbai Police vehicles, inaugurates cyber laboratories

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday flagged off hi-tech Mumbai Police vehicles and inaugurated highly equipped cyber laboratories, which will be used to investigate cyber crimes.

CM Fadnavis stated that the Mumbai Police has also set up a Women's Help Room in every police station, which will greatly help women.

"I inaugurated three highly equipped cyber labs to the growing cases of cyber crime. Forensic vans, specialised vans to curb crimes against women, and interceptor vans to curb overspeeding on roads have also been prepared. Mumbai Police has set up a Women's Help Room in every police station, which will greatly help women," CM Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

CM Fadnavis further said that the cyber laboratories are crucial in the investigation of cyber crimes.

"Cyber laboratories will play an important role in the investigation of cybercrimes to completely control cybercrime," the Chief Minister said.

At the event, CM Fadnavis also instructed the officials to further enhance the network of cyber laboratories.

According to the ANI, at DB Nagar Police Station in south Mumbai, CM Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the Nirbhaya Cyber Experiment School of South Mumbai Division.

Cyber laboratories at Worli Police Station for Mumbai (Central) and Govandi Police Station for Mumbai (East) were also inaugurated online by CM Fadnavis.

The event was attended by Minister of State for Home (City) Yogesh Kadam, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Iqbal Singh Chahal, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, Special Police Commissioner Deven Bharti and other senior officers of the Mumbai Police.

An official statement said that as many as five cyber laboratories are proposed in Mumbai. Three of these laboratories have been operationalised. Through these laboratories, crimes of atrocities against women, especially through cyber, can be proven in a short period. Also, if data from any electronic device is deleted to hide the crime or destroy evidence, if a mobile is vandalised or tampered with, all the data from all such electronic devices will be 'recovered' with the help of modern computer systems. The laboratories are equipped with modern technology and are capable of the latest computer systems (software), the ANI reported on Monday.

It said that the latest technology in the world will be used in the laboratories. In the context of financial crimes, crimes such as online money laundering and hacking of bank accounts will also be controlled through the laboratory.

(With ANI inputs)