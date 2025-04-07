Fadnavis rolls out digital relief system to fast-track aid and save lives; according to officials managing the relief fund office, starting May 1, citizens will no longer need to visit the CMRF office at Mantralaya in person to apply for financial aid

CM Devendra Fadnavis. Pic/X/@Dev_Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all set to make life easier for patients and their families struggling with the cumbersome process of accessing financial aid from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The fund offers emergency assistance to individuals and families affected by natural calamities, accidents, or medical emergencies.

According to officials managing the relief fund office, starting May 1, citizens will no longer need to visit the CMRF office at Mantralaya in person to apply for financial aid. Instead, hospitals will be required to upload patient data upon admission and obtain the necessary approvals digitally.

The move assumes significance in light of a recent incident in Pune, where a woman died after delivering twins. She was allegedly denied admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to non-payment of an advance deposit and later succumbed after being moved to another facility.

Rameshwar Naik, head of the CMRF, told mid-day, “We’re upgrading and replacing the current system to make it completely digital. The goal is to eliminate the need to physically visit or meet anyone from the CMRF office. These changes will take effect from May 1.”

Currently, patients or their relatives must submit applications physically. On average, the office receives 600 applications a day, with only 250 to 300 being processed. As per the CM’s directive, the overhaul also includes developing a tech-driven system that streamlines not only financial aid but also access to hospitals and healthcare services.

Naik further elaborated, “Patients and families will now be able to access vital information with a single phone call—details of nearby hospitals offering services under government schemes and a digital tracker that monitors the entire process from admission to treatment to financial aid release. This link will be shared upon admission.”

A dedicated CMRF call centre will provide assistance and direct patients to hospitals covered under government schemes. A new digital tracking system will allow families to monitor every step of the aid process, enabling them to focus on recovery rather than paperwork.

