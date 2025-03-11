Govt looking to boost economy from the current dollar 140 billion to $300 billion by 2030

CM Devendra Fadnavis during the Budget session of the state Assembly, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Seven growth centres (international level business centres), along the lines of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), will be developed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as part of a plan to develop Mumbai as a growth hub. The government is also optimistic about a third airport at Palghar to facilitate business at the upcoming Vadhavan Port.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnvais, stated that the objective of the government is to increase the economy of MMR from the current $140 billion to $300 billion by 2030. “Mumbai and MMR have the potential to contribute $1.5 trillion to the economy by 2047,” the CM said.

According to the budget documents, the government plans to develop international business centres at seven locations—Bandra Kurla Complex, Kurla-Worli, Wadala, Goregaon, Navi Mumbai, Kharghar and Virar-Boisar.

Fadnavis said that the government has planned the development of roads to facilitate the infrastructure growth needed for development.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Maharashtra will top the charts when it comes to achieving the prime minister’s goals, “Mumbai and MMR, along with the rest of Maharashtra, will contribute significantly to achieving the PM’s vision.”

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stated that Shinde had coined the slogan ‘Vikshit Bharat, Vikshit Maharashtra’ (A developed India, a developed Maharashtra). “Like roads, water, air transport is important for the development of any state. Mumbai has one airport, a second is coming up at Navi Mumbai and a third is planned at Palghar,” Pawar added.