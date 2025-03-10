The Finance Minister also said that 56 companies signing MoUs at Davos will bring in investments worth Rs 15.72 lakh crore and generate 16 lakh jobs

In his budget presentation for the financial year 2025, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister (CM) and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that the state is poised to take a leading role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India by 2047, news agency ANI reported.



"I am presenting the budget for the financial year 2025/26. Maharashtra will be number one in fulfilling the Prime Minister's dream of developed India by 2047. Maharashtra is number one in foreign direct investment," Pawar stated.



He also said that 56 companies signing memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Davos will bring in investments worth Rs 15.72 lakh crore and generate 16 lakh jobs.



"Maharashtra is number one in foreign direct investment. In Davos, Maharashtra signed MoUs with 56 companies worth Rs 15.72 lakh crore, which will provide employment to 16 lakh people," said Pawar, adding that the state contributes to 15.4 per cent in country's gross domestic product (GDP).

"MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) will be made the growth hub of Maharashtra and for that purpose, we have planned seven business centres at various places in the MM region," Pawar added.



Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra's other Deputy CM, Eknath Shinde, said that the state budget will focus on the people, and the ruling Mahayuti government is committed towards the people.



Speaking to the media, Shinde said "The budget is for the people, this government is for the people. We worked for the people in these two and a half years...We worked for the progress of the people, for the change in their lives. Similar work will be done in the next five years."



Notably, this is the first budget for the newly-formed Mahayuti government and Pawar's 11th Budget as Finance Minister. Sheshrao Wankhede, presented the budget 13 times. Ajit Pawar will hold the second-highest record with 11 times, followed by Jayant Patil (10 times) and Sushilkumar Shinde (9 times).



The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature commenced on March 3, with the Governor's address in the joint session of both houses at Vidhan Bhavan. The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature is scheduled to conclude on March 26.

