Electricity supplier alleges that the agency in charge of the bridge has not paid R8.36 lakh in power bill dues; citizens and cops fume

March 7, 2025: The bridge in darkness

Naigaon's only East-West link goes dark over unpaid power bill

The Naigaon road overbridge (ROB), an essential east-west link, has been shrouded in darkness for the past 15 days over unpaid bills of R8.36 lakh. Local commuters, as well as law enforcement agencies, are facing significant difficulties as the 1.3-km stretch in the northern suburb, which was opened to the public in April 2022, remains shrouded in darkness.



The long-awaited important connector was completed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on April 1, 2022. After it was opened to the public, the ROB was never handed over to the local Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC), despite the civic officials writing many letters to the MMRDA.

April 2022: The illuminated structure after development work was completed. File pic

The power distributor Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) official told mid-day that the MMRDA had not paid the bill since April 2022.

When contacted, the superintendent engineer of MSEDCL, Vasai, Sanjay Khandare, told mid-day, “The MMRDA took the electricity connection on September 28, 2022, but they have never paid the bill. Though we had been pursuing this with the officials, there was no response from them. Whenever we approached MMRDA officials for the bill, they would tell us that the outstanding bill would be cleared at the time of handing over the possession of the ROB to VVCMC.”

The east-west connector bridge during the day

“We also approached the VVCMC officials, but they said the ROB has not been handed over to them. The connection was taken by the MMRDA, but they are not willing to pay the outstanding bill, which is now R8.36 lakh. So, we had no other option than to disconnect the power supply,” said Khandare.

Requesting anonymity, a senior officer from Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police told mid-day that anti-social elements may start to throng over the ROB. “Also, the chances of road accidents are high if there is no electricity on the road. Even the CCTV footage is not clear at night. We request the officials concerned to please help us maintain law and order in the area. The electricity is important on the important stretch connecting Naigaon East and West. Khandare said, “We do understand that the darkness would cause a major inconvenience to the public at large, But, we waited for a long time before taking a final decision to disconnect the supply.”

Locals gather on the bridge in the darkness. Pics/Hanif Patel

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer of VVCMC, Amol Jadhav, said, “The ROB is still under the control of MMRDA. We have written multiple letters to the Executive Engineer, MMRDA requesting them to hand over the ROB to us but they have not responded to us since the last 1.5 years.”

A local resident, Ashish Vartak, said, “The entire stretch is enveloped in darkness, but the authorities concerned are not paying heed to it. The stretch is gradually becoming a hub for anti-social elements as there is no light on the Naigaon ROB.” “People have already started to sit on the road in a group to have a booze party. Also, the stretch has become a haven for couples whose safety is at risk,” said Vartak.

A local fisherman, Satish Dhondekar, said, “I live in Naigaon Koliwada, and we are in the fishery business. Our tempos pass through the important connector, which has been shrouded in darkness for the last few days.”

“The chances of road accidents are always high in the dark stretch as there are sharp turns on the bridge. We fear for the safety and security of our business and request the authorities concerned to do the needful,” Dhondekar said. A retired government employee, Anil Surve, said, “Many office goers take this ROB to return home after work. We talk about road safety, but how will it be safe if there is no electricity on the stretch? Are we paying the taxes to face the darkness?”

mid-day tried to contact MMRDA officials, including the commissioner Sanjay Mukerjee, but they did not respond to the calls or messages.

However, its PRO contacted the correspondent and sought two hours. But despite the long wait, the MMRDA PRO said, “I am trying to speak to my project in charge to get the details. As he is hospitalised. Also, we spoke after 6 pm. Hence, I am requesting time so that I can reply to your queries as early as possible by tomorrow. Thank you (sic)”

April 2022

Year since the bill hasn’t been paid