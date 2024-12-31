The year has seen the successful implementation of major infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) into a global economic hub, an official statement said

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) achieved several milestones in the year 2024. Laying the foundation for transformative infrastructure projects were aimed at positioning Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as a global economic hub, an official statement from the MMRDA said.

It said, MMRDA's vision of sustainable urban development and enhanced connectivity is taking shape through a number of iconic projects, including metro expansions, elevated roads, and world-class sea bridges. As 2024 nears end, here's a look at the MMRDA's transformative projects in 2024.

According to a press release issued by MMRDA, it has significantly expanded the metro network in 2024, the way citizens commute across the MMR. The metro lines not only improve connectivity but also promote an environmentally sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

Below are the details of the metro projects under implementation:

Mumbai Metro Line 2B (DN Nagar to Mandale)

Length: 23.6 km

Stations: 19

Progress: 78% civil work completed; 97% of depot construction at Mandale completed.

Mumbai Metro Line 4 & 4A (Wadala to Kasarvadavali & Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh)

Length: 32.3 km (Line 4) and 2.7 km (Line 4A)

Stations: 30 (Line 4) and 2 (Line 4A)

Progress: 75% of civil work for Line 4 and 86% for Line 4A completed. Land acquisition for the Mogharpada Depot is progressing steadily.

Mumbai Metro Line 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan)

Length: 24.9 km

Stations: 14

Progress: 94% of civil work completed for the first phase (Thane to Bhiwandi, 11.9 km). Partial land acquisition for Kasheli Depot completed.

Mumbai Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar to Vikhroli)

Length: 14.5 km

Stations: 13

Progress: 77% of civil work completed. Land acquisition for Kanjurmarg Depot is underway.

Mumbai Metro Lines 9 and 7A (Dahisar East to Mira Bhayander & Andheri East to CSMIA)

Length: 13.5 km

Stations: 10

Progress: 92% of civil work completed for Line 9 and 46% for Line 7A.

Mumbai Metro Line 12 (Kalyan to Taloja)

Length: 23.7 km

Stations: 19

Progress: 4% civil work completed. Land acquisition for Nilje Depot is ongoing.

Mumbai Metro Line 10 (Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk, Mira Road)

Length: 9.2 km

Stations: 4

Progress: Work to commence post road widening to 60 meters.

Shunya Iconic Bridge (Bandra Kurla Complex)

An architectural marvel and engineering feat, the Zero Iconic Bridge is a cable-stayed structure with a unique zero-shaped pylon.

Length: 130 meters (80 meters main span, 50 meters back span)

Progress: 50% civil work completed.

The new and upcoming projects are being collectively developed by BMC, MSRDC and MMRDA. Apart from existing facilities, the Versova - Bandra sea link and Virar – Alibaug Multimodal corridor are being constructed by MSRDC. BMC is constructing Versova – Dahisar link road, Dahisar Bhayander link road and Goregaon – Mulund link roads. Whereas, MMRDA is constructing projects such as Orange Gate tunnel, Sewri worili connecter, Thane - Borivali tunnel, Gaimukh - Bhayander tunnel and elevated road, Thane Coastal Road, Three Creek Bridges across Thane Creek connecting Thane to Bhiwandi, Anand Nagar – Saket elevated road and eastern freeway extension from Ghatkopar to Anand Nagar, Thane. which are creating a various ring routes in mumbai and in Thane

Signal-Free Road for Seamless BKC

MMRDA has opened a 180-meter signal-free road from SEBI Building to Avenue-5 via Avenue-3 (WeWork) in BKC, completed in a record 3.5 months, half the projected timeline. This road significantly eases congestion at BKC Junctions, providing three alternative routes to commuters entering BKC from the Eastern Expressway.

With this development, travel time from the Eastern Suburbs to BKC is reduced to just 15 minutes. Currently, three of the six lanes are operational, with the remaining lanes set to open soon.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu:

Spanning 21.8 km, this six-lane Atal Setu is India’s longest sea bridge, connecting South Mumbai (Sewri) with Navi Mumbai (Nhava Sheva, Raigad). The bridge reduces travel time between south Mumbai and Panvel from 1.5 hours to just about half an hour 23 minutes. Its orthotropic steel deck design ensures minimal environmental impact and protects the flight paths of flamingos.

Since its opening, the Atal Setu has witnessed 79,80,553 vehicles traveling across it by December 30, 2024.

Orange Gate Tunnel

A significant extension of the Eastern Freeway, the tunnel will connect Eastern Freeway to Marin drive, enhancing accessibility to South Mumbai.

Santacruz-Chembur Link Road Extension

This project, planned under the Mumbai Urban Infrastructure Project (MUIP), aims to enhance east-west connectivity, supporting traffic flow through the BKC commercial hub. The SCLR extension connects BKC to the Eastern and Western Express Highways, with a total length of 5.40 km (4-lane: 2.65 km, 2-lane: 3.75 km). Key components include the construction of flyovers at Vakola, University, and BKC junctions. A cable-stayed bridge is also being built, enhancing connectivity from Vakola Nalla to the Western Express Highway. Approximately 95% of the structural work is complete, with remaining tasks progressing steadily.

Airoli-Katai Naka Project

This vital development connects Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, enhancing vehicular and freight movement. Spanning 12.3 km, the project reduces the distance between Kalyan-Dombivli and Navi Mumbai by 7 km, saving 15 minutes of travel time.

Part 1: Thane-Belapur Road to NH-4 (100% work of elevated road completed; about 90% tunnel work is complete).

Part 2: Airoli Bridge to Thane-Belapur Road (75% work completed).

Part 3: NH-4 to Katai Naka (land acquisition in progress).

Traffic Improvement Project at Chheda Nagar Junction on Eastern Express Highway :

This project facilitates seamless travel between Mumbai and Thane. New flyovers and underpasses reduce travel time by 25–30 minutes. Flyovers from Sion to Thane, Mankhurd to Thane, and Chheda Nagar to SCLR are operational. Additionally, 96% of the underpass work at Kamaraj Nagar is complete, with remaining work progressing.

Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel Project :

The Thane Borivali Twin Tunnel (TBTT) project promises to significantly cut down travel time between Thane and Borivali. The twin tunnels, proposed under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, will utilize state-of-the-art Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) which will work with reduced noise and vibration to protect the sensitive flora and fauna of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). This project will not only enhance connectivity but also ensure the preservation of the park's natural habitat.

Uttan-Virar Sea Link Project :

A proposed North Coastal Road from Versova to Virar will enhance north-south connectivity, reducing travel time between Versova and Virar to just 45 minutes. The 55 km Uttan-Virar (Phase-1) includes a 24 km sea link with a road width of 19.5 meters (4+1 emergency lane) and connectors at Virar, Uttan and Vasai which will be connected to North Coastal Road from Versova- Dahisar & Dahisar Bhayander Link Road at Uttan. The project’s DPR is being reviewed for approval by the Maharashtra Government.

Sewri-Worli Elevated Road:

Sewri-Worli elevated road, a four-lane corridor that will connect the Atal Setu. This project spans a total length of 4.5 kilometers, starting from Sewri and terminating at Narayan Hardikar Road in Worli. It will provide a direct link to the Atal Setu, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the coastal road project along Mumbai's western shoreline. The elevated road will ensure a completely signal-free journey, significantly saving travel time for commuters traveling to and from Navi Mumbai and South Mumbai, resulting in a hassle-free experience. Passengers from the western suburbs heading towards Goa and South India will utilize the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Sewri Worli elevated road, bypassing the Sion-Panvel Highway. The Sewri Worli elevated road is expected to contribute to 15% of the total traffic for the Atal Setu. Once completed, this project will benefit approximately 35,000 to 45,000 vehicle daily. There will be a substantial saving in time and fuel, making the overall travel experience more pleasant and signal free for citizens. Currently, about 60% of the construction work on this project has been completed.

Pod Taxi Project in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) :

A public-private partnership project for an automated rapid transit system (ARTS), this initiative strengthens last-mile connectivity to BKC from Bandra and Kurla Suburban station. Fully air-conditioned, battery-operated pods running on dedicated guideways, will be controlled from a central command center. Stations are planned every 200 meters to minimize walking distances for commuters. The Concessionaire has been appointed to execute this project on PPP model.

Double-Decker Flyover (Metro Line 9) :

This state-of-the-art structure integrates a metro viaduct and road transport at Mira Road, reducing congestion and ensuring smooth traffic flow.

Positioning MMR as a Global Economic Hub

Under NITI Aayog’s concept of ‘Growth Hubs’ (G-HUB), MMRDA will be implementing the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Economic Master Plan. This initiative aims to accelerate Maharashtra’s economic growth, attract foreign investment, and stimulate employment through robust planning and execution.

To oversee this endeavour, the Government of Maharashtra has established: Growth Hub Governing Council, chaired by the Chief Minister.

MMRDA has been designated as the implementing authority, and a dedicated Project Implementation Unit has been set up under the leadership of the Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, for daily operations.

Government of Maharashtra and NITI Aayog have collaborated and launched the Report on Developing Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) as a Global Economic Hub in the presence of Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on 12.09.2024.

A Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) is signed between MMRDA and WEF on 12.09.2024 to create the framework for mutual collaboration between MMRDA and the WEF in the areas of Sustainable Urban and Infrastructure Development.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Urban Infrastructure Improvement Programme (MMRUIIP) GoI / GoM / MMRDA and KfW signed Loan Agreements for €100 Million (INR 850 Cr) and Grant Agreement for €2.2 Million (INR 19 Cr) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Urban Infrastructure Improvement Programme (MMRUIIP) focused on Integrated solid waste management and circular economy, and Climate-resilient urban infrastructure development in MMR.

Growth Centers

Kharbav Growth Center:

Proposed near Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Bhiwandi Taluka, this center is strategically positioned along the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor (MMC), the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR), and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). It aims to emerge as a hub attracting significant investments.

Poynad Growth Center:

Located in Alibaug Taluka, this center is supported by key infrastructure projects such as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Atal Setu) Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Virar-Alibaug MMC, and the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport. It is poised to be a major developmental initiative.

Kalyan Growth Center (KGC):

MMRDA, as the Special Planning Authority, will lead this center’s development. It is envisioned as a hub for commercial and residential complexes, educational institutions, and more.

Industrial Growth Centers

Anagaon IGC

Sape IGC

Amba IGC

These centers aim to foster economic growth in their respective micro-regions by boosting connectivity, generating employment, and advancing industrial development, particularly in manufacturing and high-grade industries.

The establishment of these Growth Centers underscores MMRDA’s commitment to promoting inclusive, sustainable, and robust development within MMR. These initiatives will not only stimulate economic growth but also enhance the overall quality of life for the wider community.

The Growth Centers’ holistic approach emphasizes decentralized development, diverse employment opportunities, affordable housing, and integrated health and educational infrastructure with ample open spaces. With these efforts, MMRDA envisions the Mumbai Metropolitan Region contributing $0.35 trillion to India’s economy by 2028.

Rebooting Mumbai and Reshaping MMR :

The "Rebooting Mumbai and Reshaping MMR" concept by MMRDA envisions transforming the Mumbai Metropolitan Region into a global urban hub through integrated transport infrastructure, sustainable urban development, and resilient infrastructure. By enhancing connectivity with projects like the Virar-Alibaug Multimodal Corridor and Metro expansions, alongside smart city solutions and green initiatives, MMRDA is reducing travel time, boosting economic growth, and improving quality of life. A critical aspect is addressing housing challenges, with large-scale slum redevelopment projects like the Ramabai Slum Redevelopment playing a pivotal role. These initiatives not only provide dignified living spaces for marginalized communities but also unlock land for infrastructure development, fostering inclusive growth and reducing socio-economic disparities in the region. Through these efforts, MMRDA aims to modernize Mumbai while ensuring balanced, sustainable development across the MMR.

Mumbai 3.0

To facilitate planned development and leverage the potential of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu) Project’s influence zone, 124 villages in Raigad District’s Uran, Panvel, and Pen Talukas have been designated as part of the KSC New Town Development Area through a notification dated October 15, 2024.

Covering a total area of 323.44 sq. km, the KSC New Town has vast potential for industrial, transport hubs, logistics parks, and residential uses, leveraging existing transportation networks and industrial opportunities. This development aims to generate employment and boost MMR’s economy.

Steps are underway to conduct aerial surveys, prepare GIS-based base maps, and draft comprehensive zoning and planning proposals for this area.

Slum Rehabilitation Projects at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar :

The ambitious project aims to rehabilitate thousands of slum dwellers and promote sustainable urban development. The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Kamaraj Nagar rehabilitation projects will be implemented as a joint venture between MMRDA and SRA. The project is set to be completed within 48 months. Eligible slum dwellers will be provided free housing units as part of this initiative. Additionally, essential infrastructure such as gardens, healthcare centers, and educational facilities will be developed. The project also includes the expansion of the Eastern Freeway.

For the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar Slum Rehabilitation Project (Phase 1), the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) issued a Letter of Intent on September 6, 2024. Furthermore, Intimation of Approval (IOA) was granted by the SRA on December 13, 2024, for the construction of Rehabilitation Buildings 1 and 2. A tender for the appointment of contractors for the construction of Phase 1 of this project will soon be floated.

Sustainable and Resilient Development :

MMRDA is prioritizing sustainable and resilient development by integrating eco-friendly practices, such as energy-efficient metro systems, green construction technologies, and enhanced urban mobility solutions, to reduce the region's carbon footprint. Additionally, it is building climate-resilient infrastructure, including elevated roads, tunnels, and coastal projects, to ensure seamless connectivity and safety even during adverse weather conditions

MoU Between MMRDA and Samsung C & T, South Korea :

MMRDA signed MoU with Samsung C & T, South Korea in the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2024. This MoU aims to develop smart cities within MMR, featuring efficient, inclusive, and resilient urban planning; Commitment of both parties to mutual cooperation, sharing best practices, and fostering innovation in the realms of smart infrastructure.

Realising MMRDA's vision, aligning with Samsung Construction and Trade Corporation's mission of contributing to the creation of intelligent and safe urban spaces.

MoU Between MMRDA and River Recycle Oy, Finland :

MMRDA signed MoU with RiverRecycle Oy, Finland in the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2024. The partnership aims to address environmental challenges, enhance region's sustainability, and tackle climate-related risks. The MoU outlines mutual cooperation areas, including sharing best practices, waste management, and the development of blue and green infrastructure.

This strategic collaboration aligns with MMRDA's vision to transform the region into a sustainable metropolis, contributing to economic growth and improved quality of life for its 30 million residents.

MoU Between MMRDA and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Government of Netherland

MMRDA signed MoU with Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Government of Netherland in the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2024.

This five-year partnership, fuelled by Dutch expertise and funding, will tackle waste management, build climate resilience, and drive a circular economy, paving the way for a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant future for Mumbai's 30 million residents.

MoU Between MMRDA and World Smart Cities Forum, United Kingdom :

MMRDA signed MoU with World Smart Cities Forum, United Kingdom in the World Economic Forum at Davos in 2024. This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards transforming the MMR into a thriving hub for sustainable and inclusive urban development.

WSCF expertise in smart city planning and cutting-edge technologies will be invaluable in shaping a growth centre that fosters innovation, economic prosperity, and a high quality of life for all residents.

ICONIC PROJECTS IN MUMBAI

Iconic Memorial for Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar

Spanning 12 acres in Dadar (Indu Mills), this memorial’s focal point is a 450-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr. Ambedkar, with a 350-foot statue atop a 100-foot pedestal. Designed to be visible from land, sea, and air, the statue utilizes advanced post-tension technology and structural health monitoring systems.

The project includes:

• Lecture halls

• A library

• Research and meditation spaces

• Green building certification initiatives

Construction progress:

• Memorial pedestal: 52.20%

• Gateway structure: 88%

• Lecture halls: 77.85%

• Library: 80.15%

• Auditorium: 62.60%

• Basement parking: 95%

MMRDA remains committed to delivering on these transformative projects, ensuring sustainable development and enhanced urban living in MMR.

Construction of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial (Phase 1 and Phase 2) :

To preserve the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, a national memorial is being developed to showcase various phases of his life through exhibits and photographs.

Phase 1 includes constructing an entrance building, administrative building, and interpretation center, alongside converting the Mayor's Residence into a museum while preserving its cultural heritage. Beautification of the surrounding area is also part of this phase, which has been completed.

Phase 2 involves technological advancements such as laser shows, digital mapping, virtual reality, augmented reality, holography, talking campuses, LED screens, and drone displays visible within a 3 km radius. A consultant has been appointed for this phase, and the process of contractor selection is underway.

FIRST water supply project of MMRDA

Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme with a 403 MLD Capacity :

The first water supply initiative by MMRDA, this project addresses the drinking water needs of 3 million residents in Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, and 44 villages. Compliant with WHO standards, the scheme uses gravity for water distribution, reducing electricity costs. Advanced PLC and SCADA technologies are deployed for control and monitoring. Phase 1 has been completed, with water supply commenced for Vasai-Virar. Phase 2 is expected to supply Mira-Bhayandar by May 2025.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis: “The year 2024 has been transformative for MMRDA and Maharashtra. The metro expansion and infrastructure projects underscore our commitment to creating a globally competitive urban environment. MMRDA’s initiatives are critical to realizing our vision of making Maharashtra a USD 1 trillion economy.”

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA: “Our dream of rebooting Mumbai and reshaping MMR is becoming a reality. These projects represent progress, sustainability, and a better future for millions. We are creating a metropolitan region that sets benchmarks in urban development.”

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA: "In the last year we have focussed on the guiding principles of rebooting mumbai, reshaping MMR and the concept of Mumbai in minutes, leading to a more sustainable MMR. We have tried to enhance the position Mumbai as the global economic hub with our novel partnership with the NITI Aayog as we prepared the ecoconomic master plans of MMR for the very first time and moved towards a trillion dollar economy. Our partnership with the World Economic Forum makes us the fulcrum in attracting investment in MMR. We are committed to developing Mumbai into the city of opportunity for every Indian”.