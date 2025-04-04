They also detailed the findings of their investigation, stating that forensic experts recovered the accused's left-hand fingerprints from the actor's residence. However, the police did not specify whether these fingerprints were collected before or after his arrest

Mumbai Police have raised concerns that Shariful Islam might not appear for court proceedings if he is released on bail. File pic

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Mumbai Police oppose bail plea, say accused could flee to Bangladesh x 00:00

The Bandra Police in Mumbai have filed their reply before the sessions court, opposing the bail application of Shariful Islam, who was arrested for allegedly breaking into Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s residence and attacking him with a knife.

In their submission, the police argued that Islam, a Bangladeshi national, and could flee to Bangladesh if granted bail. They detailed the findings of their investigation, stating that forensic experts recovered Islam’s left-hand fingerprints from Khan’s residence. However, the police did not specify whether these fingerprints were collected before or after Islam’s arrest.

CCTV footage from the night of the incident reportedly showed the accused entering the sixth-floor staircase of Khan’s building, Satguru Sharan, at 1.37 am and leaving at 2.33 am on January 16.

The police also stated that crucial evidence has been seized, including fragments of the knife recovered from Khan’s body, blood-stained clothes belonging to the actor and the injured individuals—Eliyama Phillips, Geeta alias Lekhi Tamang, and Hari alias Himalal Nepane, who is the actor's driver. Their blood samples were sent to Kalina Forensic Lab for analysis, and the report has been received.

Investigators examined Islam’s mobile call detail records (CDR), subscriber details (SDR), and tower location data. Statements from key witnesses injured in the attack have also been recorded.

As part of the forensic investigation, CCTV footage from before and after the crime was analysed through facial recognition technology, which confirmed a match with the accused, the police said. Additionally, forensic tests established that the knife fragments found at the crime scene and in Khan’s body belonged to the same weapon, directly linking it to the attack.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Next hearing scheduled for April 9

Further investigation into the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case revealed that Islam regularly sent money from India to his family in Bangladesh.

Opposing his bail, Bandra Police told the court that Islam had committed a serious offense and could repeat such crimes if released. They also expressed concerns that he might not appear for court proceedings if he is released on bail. The next hearing on the bail plea is scheduled for April 9.

Meanwhile, Islam's lawyer, Advocate Sangram Jadhav, said, “The police’s reply lacks clarity, and we are confident that my client will be granted bail as the case against him is baseless."