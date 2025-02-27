Police will soon install CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition tech in high-footfall locations in SoBo; project to spread across city if pilot successful; the AI-driven system identifies individuals by analysing distinct facial features and contours

Facial recognition cameras authenticating people on a street. Following government clearance, tenders will be floated and cameras will be installed across the city. Representation pic/istock

The Mumbai police are working on introducing a Facial Recognition System (FRS)—a biometric technology that identifies individuals using their facial features—to enhance the city’s security apparatus.

Although discussions are still in the early stages, police stations in South Mumbai have been asked to identify high-footfall locations where CCTV cameras equipped with facial recognition technology can be installed, a senior Mumbai police officer told mid-day on condition of anonymity.



The AI-driven system identifies individuals by analysing distinct facial features and contours. Initially available only as computer software, facial recognition technology has now expanded to mobile devices and other digital applications.



FRS-equipped CCTV cameras have already assisted law enforcement. Representation pic/istock

“This is the first time Mumbai police will introduce CCTV cameras with facial recognition technology in the city. It will be a new experience, but if everything goes smoothly, a pilot project will be launched in South Mumbai,” the officer said.

Once installed, the system will enable faster detection of absconding criminals. “The control room will alert detection staff whenever a wanted criminal is identified under a specific CCTV camera,” the officer added.

Expert consultation

A senior official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, stated, “We are consulting technology experts to assess available advanced technologies and determine our specific requirements. Once finalised, a proposal will be submitted to the Maharashtra government for approval.”

Following government clearance, tenders will be floated, and the cameras will be installed across the city. “We are still in the early stages, but this system will be highly beneficial. FRS-equipped CCTV cameras will capture, assess, and compare facial patterns from images or videos against those stored in a database,” the officer explained.

Beyond crime detection, the technology is expected to help curb criminal activities as offenders will no longer remain untraceable. “Additionally, this biometric technology will be highly effective in locating missing persons,” the officer emphasised.

How tech has helped

FRS-equipped CCTV cameras have already assisted law enforcement in solving multiple cases. The railway authorities have installed FRS cameras in Mumbai, aiding in the resolution of missing persons cases and the arrest of wanted criminals. For instance, FRS cameras at Bandra railway station provided the first breakthrough in the alleged attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. The intruder, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was captured on camera on January 9, helping investigators track his movements.

Similarly, in June last year, the Borivli GRP arrested a disabled man specialising in stealing mobile phones from sleeping passengers at railway stations. After reviewing CCTV footage, officers extracted an image of the suspect and uploaded it into the Railway Protection Force’s (RPF) facial recognition system. Soon, they tracked the suspect to Malad station, where he was arrested. The accused, who lost a hand and leg in a train accident 16 years ago, targeted passengers who dozed off at railway stations. The RPF’s control room in Mumbai has also played a crucial role in reuniting missing children with their families and combating human trafficking.

How facial detection technology works

Image capture: Using a camera or sensor, the system captures an image or video of a face.

Feature extraction: The system generates a mathematical representation of key facial features—such as the distance between the eyes, nose shape, and facial contours—using a facial template or signature.

Comparison: The extracted facial template is compared against a database of known individuals for verification (confirming a person’s identity) or identification (matching the person to a recorded profile).

Action: If the system finds a match, it can verify identity, grant access, or trigger a specified response, such as unlocking a phone, allowing entry to a building, or activating security monitoring.

- Official sources