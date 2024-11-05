HRAWI said the association is willing to participate and suggest alternative ways of dealing with the security apprehensions of the state in order to avoid the implementation of the CCTV order

A hotel and restaurant owners' body on Tuesday objected to the Maharashtra government's directive of mandating AI-based CCTV systems at licensed hospitality establishments across the state, citing privacy concerns besides being costly.

The Hotel and Restaurant Association (Western India) - HRAWI, raised objections to the state government's recent directive that requires establishments to install advanced CCTV surveillance capable of real-time AI and machine-learning monitoring at entry points, a move HRAWI said is excessive, costly and intrusive without a proven efficacy for enhancing public safety, according to a statement.

In a representation to the Maharashtra government submitted to Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, HRAWI said, the order has been issued without any consultation with the industry stakeholders and is unreasonable, and arbitrary and seeks to impose an onerous burden on hotels and restaurants.

