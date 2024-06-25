Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended by Maharashtra home department

The Ghatkopar hoarding collapse had killed 17 people and injured several others

A huge hoarding had collapsed in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai. File Pic/Sameer Markande

Senior IPS officer Quaiser Khalid was on Tuesday suspended by the state home department in a connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case which killed 17 people and injured several others, official sources said.

Quaiser Khalid, a 1997 batch IPS officer was suspended by the state home department in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case. The home department issued a detailed order stating that the suspension was initiated based on a report submitted by the Director General of Police on 21st May.

The report found gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding during Khalid's tenure as Commissioner of Railway Police, Mumbai.

The detailed order issued by the home department, states that,”a preliminary inquiry has been conducted regarding a hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar, Mumbai on 13/05/2024 which was erected on Railway Police Land, resulting into death of 16 people, a report was submitted by the Director General of Police, Maharashtra State, dated 21 May, 2024 referred has clearly mentioned the gross irregularities and administrative lapses in sanctioning the hoarding that collapsed on 13th May, 2024.”

The order further reads that, “the Government of Maharashtra has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Shri. Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH : 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State the then CP, Railways,

Mumbai in respect of administrative lapses and irregularities in sanctioning the hoarding, on his own, without approval of the DGP office and in respect of the misusage of powers by allowing massive hoarding size of 120 X 140 sq ft deviating from the approved norms as pointed out in the report of Director General of Police, Maharashtra State.”

Khalid has been suspended under the provision of All India Service (Discipline and appal rules 1969.”the Government of Maharashtra is satisfied that it is necessary and desirable to place Shri. Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH : 1997) under suspension in accordance with the Provision of Rule 3 (1) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969. In exercise of power conferred under the sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, the Government of Maharashtra hereby place the said Md. Quaiser Khalid, IPS (MH : 1997), Additional Director General of PCR, Maharashtra State under suspension with immediate effect from the date of this order, until further order.” the order reads further

The order issued by the home department also says that, during the suspension period he shall remain in the force and shall be paid subsistence allowance, dearness allowance and other allowances as admissible under Rule 4 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, on production of certificate that he is not engaged in any other employment, business, profession or vocation.

The order also stated that, during the suspension period he shall remain in the DGP officer and should not leave the said headquarters without the permission of the DGP.

According to sources, the DGP office had been conducting an internal probe even before the hoarding collapse when they discovered that Khalid had approved Ego Media hoardings on his last day in office, without obtaining permission from the DGP office and without issuing tenders. While the DGP office was investigating and had issued a show cause notice to Khalid, the hoarding collapsed on 13th May due to rough weather. He is being investigated by the SIT of the Mumbai crime branch, and officials are likely to record his statement after completing all formalities. So far, he has not been summoned by the SIT.

The SIT has found that, despite knowing the land belonged to the state government and the BMC was the licensing authority, Khalid approved the hoarding on the application of Ego Media director Bhavesh Bhinde, who has been arrested by the crime branch. Officials also discovered that Khalid approved a hoarding size of 120x140 sq ft, which is larger than the BMC mandate. It was found that the over sized hoarding was one of the reasons it collapsed on 13th May during the rough weather.