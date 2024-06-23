Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ghatkopar hoarding collapse Ad firm paid Rs 46 lakh to IPS officers wifes company claims Kirit Somaiya

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Ad firm paid Rs 46 lakh to IPS officer's wife's company, claims Kirit Somaiya

Updated on: 23 June,2024 01:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kirit Somaiya claimed that SIT probing Ghatkopar hoarding collapse found evidence of Rs 46 lakh bribe paid by Bhavesh Bhinde to Quaiser Khalid via Mohammad Arshad Khan.

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Ad firm paid Rs 46 lakh to IPS officer's wife's company, claims Kirit Somaiya

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse site/ Sameer Markande

Listen to this article
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Ad firm paid Rs 46 lakh to IPS officer's wife's company, claims Kirit Somaiya
x
00:00

Bhavesh Bhinde, director of the marketing firm Ego Media Pvt Ltd, is accused by BJP politician Kirit Somaiya of paying a Rs 46 lakh bribe to a company controlled by the wife of the then-Government Railway Police (GRP) Commissioner, Quaiser Khalid. This bribe was allegedly offered in exchange for permission to erect a hoarding that fell last month, reported PTI. 


According to the report, Somaiya made these allegations about Ghatkopar hoarding collapse in a series of posts on the social media platform X. He further said that Ego Media Pvt Ltd paid Rs 5 crore to various railway police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for permission to construct approximately two dozen illegal hoardings in the Ghatkopar and Dadar areas of Mumbai.



The former BJP MP wrote to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging that Quaiser Khalid be suspended for what he calls the "Ghatkopar Hoardings Scam BRIBE."

According to authorities, a large hoarding fell in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on May 13 due to high winds and unseasonal rainfall, killing 17 people and injuring more than 70 others, the report added. 

The Government Railway Police controlled the property for the hoarding, and permission to install it was granted to Ego Media Pvt Ltd for a 10-year period, with the approval of then-GRP Commissioner Quaiser Khalid, a senior official told PTI.

As per the PTI report, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident. Somaiya claimed that the SIT had found proof and bank entries showing a Rs 46 lakh bribe paid by Bhavesh Bhinde to Quaiser Khalid via Mohammad Arshad Khan. This amount was deposited into Mahapara Garments Pvt Ltd, a company formed on June 20, 2022, by Summana Quaiser Khalid, the wife of Quaiser Khalid, and Mohd Arshad K Khan.

Somaiya alleged that Bhavesh Bhinde transferred Rs 46 lakh to Mahapara Garments Pvt Ltd during 2022/23. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy. Somaiya expects action against the involved Railway Police and BMC officials, stated the PTI report. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ghatkopar mumbai mumbai news maharashtra brihanmumbai municipal corporation

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK