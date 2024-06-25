A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Mumbai said Shinde directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city and use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Run bulldozers on drugs-linked pubs, make Pune narcotics-free: Eknath Shinde to cops after viral video x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday spoke to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures flouting building rules, reported news agency PTI.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in Mumbai said Shinde directed the police to initiate renewed action against peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city and use bulldozers against illegal structures linked to narcotic substances, reported PTI.

Pubs in the state's second largest city came into focus over the past 48 hours after a video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on Fergusson College Road, showed some youths with a drugs- like substance, reported PTI.

"Strict action should be taken against illegal pubs to make Pune city drug-free. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar that bulldozers should be moved on illegal constructions related to drugs," said the CMO statement, reported PTI.

The CM directed officials to initiate action against drug sellers and demolish illegal pubs and structures which flout building rules.

A police probe into the viral video has led to the arrest of eight persons, including an event organiser, while the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting liquor stock norms, reported PTI.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and two beat marshals from the Shivajinagar police station, who were on night duty, have been suspended in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Dhiraj Ghate, BJP's Pune unit president, said his party will not allow pub culture to flourish in the city, known as a hub of education and IT industry, reported PTI.

The BJP leader asked the police, the Pune Municipal Corporation and the state excise department to take concrete steps against pub culture, reported PTI.

Ravindra Dhangekar, Congress MLA from the city's Kasba constituency, alleged large quantity of drugs was available in Pune and its trade was going on at the behest of police, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)