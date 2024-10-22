At the time of the collapse, there were 20 people inside the building, the officials said

The building that collapsed on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article One dead, five missing after under-construction building collapses in Bengaluru x 00:00

One person was killed while five others are missing after an under-construction building collapsed in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, the incident occurred in Horamavu Agara area on Tuesday afternoon. At the time of the collapse, there were 20 people inside the building.

"Twenty people were trapped. One of them has died, and 14 were rescued. Five are still missing," D Devaraja, DCP (East) Bengaluru, told ANI.

He further added that a rescue operation was underway to locate the missing people.

According to locals, the incident took place around 1.00 pm.

"A total of 20 people were there. Seven of our workers were on site, and one of them has died. The building collapsed due to heavy rainfall. It was a seven-story building. Three others have been injured and hospitalised," said an eyewitness.

"We are labourers working here. When we were on a lunch break at around 1.00 pm, we heard a loud sound, and the building started shaking. A man who was working inside the building died on the spot," another eyewitness, Mehfoos, recounted.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever