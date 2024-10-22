Following heavy rainfall that left Bengaluru waterlogged, the JDS has criticised CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar for poor infrastructure management. Local residents express frustration over inadequate government assistance.

Listen to this article Bengaluru rain crisis: JDS slams CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar over city’s crumbling infrastructure x 00:00

JDS attacks Bengaluru leadership after severe waterlogging. CM Siddaramaiah and DCM Shivakumar face backlash over infrastructure. Residents demand urgent government action amid ongoing rain crisis.

Following relentless rainfall that has left Bengaluru's streets waterlogged, the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for their so-called 'visionary' governance. As per ANI, the situation has become increasingly dire for residents.



In a post on X, the JDS remarked, "Welcome to Brand Bengaluru! Where a physically challenged woman falling into a pothole during heavy rains is just another day in paradise. While @siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar keep patting themselves on the back for their 'visionary' governance, the city's crumbling infrastructure is doing all the talking. The BBMP's mastery in turning roads into death traps is unmatched. Bravo on setting new standards of neglect and irresponsibility."



The situation has drawn criticism from various quarters, including BJP state President BY Vijayendra, who also condemned the state of the city. He quipped, "Thank you, DCM DK Shivakumar for painting a visionary picture of Bengaluru—a dreamland with sky-high decks and underground wonders. It felt like stepping into 'Alice in Wonderland.' Yet, Nature had a different script in mind. Just one generous downpour was enough to shatter those glossy dreams." He questioned whether the government had concrete plans to tackle the daily struggles faced by residents.



Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda conducted an inspection of the flood-affected areas, where incessant heavy rains have caused significant disruptions. Residents in Allalsandra, Yelahanka, shared their experiences of the ongoing crisis. One worker lamented, "The situation here right now is very bad. It has been raining since yesterday evening. We are poor labourers and come here to work. We have no work because of the heavy rain."



Local residents have expressed frustration over the lack of government assistance. One area resident reported, "No government help has come here. The drainage system has been closed for the last two months, which has led to more waterlogging. All the water from the river comes in here. No one can be held responsible. What are we supposed to do now?"



As Bengaluru grapples with the aftermath of the rains, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for continued heavy rainfall across South Interior and coastal Karnataka from October 23 to October 26, as per ANI. The city now faces mounting challenges as officials and residents alike call for urgent attention to the crumbling infrastructure and the ongoing plight of those affected.

(With inputs from ANI)