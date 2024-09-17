"Some forces trying to conspire...": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah alleges conspiracy against him

Rayana was a 19th-century military leader in Sangolli who fought against the British. The Chief Minister said that there are still traitors in the country as there were during Rayanna's time

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, and BJP Karnataka President BY Vijayendra are trying to finish him off politically.

"Union minister HD Kumaraswamy, former CM BS Yediyurappa, and BJP state President BY Vijayendra are trying to finish me off politically, but that's foolishness. They are trying to do to me what was done to Sangolli Rayanna, but they will not succeed," Siddaramaiah said while addressing a gathering at the Sangolli Rayana idol unveiling event here.

Rayana was a 19th-century military leader in Sangolli who fought against the British. The Chief Minister said that there are still traitors in the country as there were during Rayanna's time. "The British came to India for trade, but they ruled our country for 200 years. They provoked Indians and looted our country. If our own people had not colluded with the British, they would not have been able to rule our country," he said.

"Sangolli Rayanna escaped from the British and built his army. He fought against the British, but our own people betrayed him and handed him over to the British. There have always been traitors in our country, and there is still some today," he added. "Some forces are trying to conspire against me to bring me down. They are trying to silence me, but I will not be silenced," he said. "I have been in politics for 40 years, and I have never made a mistake. Why would I make a mistake now?" he added.

