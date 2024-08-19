Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed a writ petition requesting for cancellation of permission given to the prosecution

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File Pic

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday moved Karnataka High Court challenging the order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land scam case, reported news agency ANI.

Justice Hemant Chandangoudar's single-judge bench is scheduled to hear the plea at 2:30 pm today (Monday), reported ANI.

Congress leader Ramesh Babu wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, requesting her immediate intervention to direct the withdrawal of the prosecution sanction against the Karnataka Chief Minister in the alleged MUDA land scam case.

"With the utmost respect and deep concern, submit this memorandum to draw your immediate attention to a grave injustice and a politically motivated act of Karnataka Governor Sri Thawar Chand Gehlot that threatens the very essence of our democracy and the constitutional values upon which our great nation is built," he stated in the letter, reported ANI.

"The Governor of Karnataka, in a move that is unconstitutional, has granted sanction for the prosecution of our Honorable Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah. This action, taken on the day following the Independence Day celebrations, is not just a direct attack on the elected government of Karnataka, but a calculated conspiracy to destabilize a government that has been mandated by the people of Karnataka," he added, reported ANI.

He further said that it is a "political vendetta and misuse of the Governor's office."

"It is evident that the Governor's decision is influenced by the Central government's political interests. The BJP and its allies including the JD(S) have misused the Governor's office to orchestrate a vendetta against the Chief Minister, who has led a government that has consistently worked for the welfare of the people," he added, reported ANI.

He further said that being an advocate and a citizen of this country and also have trust in the democracy or parliamentary system, trust in your wisdom and commitment to upholding the values of our Constitution and request your urgent attention to this matter to prevent any further erosion of democratic norms in our state and the country, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress workers held a protest after the state Governor granted permission to prosecute CM Siddaramaiah in an alleged MUDA land scam case.

The MUDA scam surfaced after social activist Snehamayi Krishna filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah and nine others for allegedly forging documents to claim compensation from MUDA.

