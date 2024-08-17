Karnataka CM has been embroiled in allotment scam controversy

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to grant prosecution. Pic/PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday ruled out his resignation, following the Governor granting sanction to prosecute him, in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment scam, and said he had done no wrong to step down. Terming Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision as “anti-Constitution and against law”, he said. It will be questioned in court and that he will battle it out legally.

“It is a big conspiracy to dislodge the elected government. They (BJP) have done this in several states including Delhi, Jharkhand. A conspiracy has been designed to destabilise the elected government in Karnataka also. The Central government, BJP, JD(S) and others are involved in this conspiracy,” Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

“High command (of Congress) is with me, the entire Cabinet and the government is with me. All Congress MLAs, MLCs, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members are with me.... I have done no wrong to resign,” he asserted. Accusing the opposition of wrong doings and behaving illegally and anti-Constitutionally, he further said, “They are using Raj Bhavan as a political pawn. The Governor is functioning like a puppet in the hands of the Central government.”

The Governor has accorded sanction against the Chief Minister under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 for the commission of the alleged offences as mentioned in the petitions of Pradeep Kumar S P, T J Abraham and Snehamayi Krishna. Stating that such a decision by the Governor was expected, Siddaramaiah said, “We had expected this, I too had expected this. When the Governor on July 26, the very day he received the petition, issued me a show cause notice. What does it mean?”

The Karnataka government had on August 1 “strongly advised” the Governor to withdraw his “show cause notice” to the Chief Minister and alleged “gross misuse of the Constitutional Office” of the Governor. It had also advised him to reject the said application by denying prior approval and sanction as requested by the petitioner Abraham.

