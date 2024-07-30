Breaking News
Sand will be made available for free for poor in Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren

Updated on: 30 July,2024 06:15 PM IST  |  Ranchi
PTI |

Speaking in the Jharkhand Assembly, Soren said that the issue of high prices of sand due to scarcity has come to the notice of the government

Mid-day

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced that sand would be available for free for poor people whose incomes do not fall under the tax bracket.


Speaking in the Jharkhand Assembly, Soren said that the issue of high prices of sand due to scarcity has come to the notice of the government.



"Several issues related to sand such as its unavailability for the poor and its high prices and impact on Abua Awas Yojana have come to our notice. I would like to inform the House that our government will make sand free for non-taxpayers in the state," he said.


The main opposition BJP has attacked the Hemant Soren-led alliance government over alleged black marketing and unavailability of sand in the state. The saffron party alleged that the sand is being sold in buckets at a kilogram rate.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

