Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets PM Modi in Delhi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets PM Modi in Delhi

Updated on: 15 July,2024 02:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Soren also met with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the national capital

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets PM Modi in Delhi

Pic/X@HemantSorenJMM

Listen to this article
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets PM Modi in Delhi
x
00:00

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday.


"CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.



Earlier on July 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren at the latter's official residence, reported ANI.

Soren also met with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the national capital.

The Congress and the JMM are allies in the INDIA bloc and fought the Lok Sabha polls together.

On July 8, days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Soren won the floor test during a special session of the State Assembly, reported ANI.

Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour.

The Jharkhand High Court recently granted bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief, Hemant Soren, in the alleged land scam case.

Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering reported ANI.

The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

Soren had resigned as Chief Minister following his arrest in the money laundering case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act reported ANI.

Days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Hemant Soren won the floor test during a special session of the state assembly on July 8. Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour. He was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Raj Bhavan, Ranchi on July 4.Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Champai Soren who had taken over as the CM following the arrest, resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Hemant Soren narendra modi PM Modi delhi india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK