Soren also met with senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the national capital

Pic/X@HemantSorenJMM

Listen to this article Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets PM Modi in Delhi x 00:00

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Monday.

"CM of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Earlier on July 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjay Singh met Jharkhand Chief Minister Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren at the latter's official residence, reported ANI.

The Congress and the JMM are allies in the INDIA bloc and fought the Lok Sabha polls together.

On July 8, days after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time, Soren won the floor test during a special session of the State Assembly, reported ANI.

Hemant Soren won the vote of trust with the votes of 45 MLAs in his favour.

The Jharkhand High Court recently granted bail to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Chief, Hemant Soren, in the alleged land scam case.

Soren was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering reported ANI.

The investigation concerns the purported generation of substantial proceeds through the forgery of official records, involving fake sellers and buyers to acquire large parcels of land worth crores.

He was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand in Raj Bhavan, Ranchi on July 4.Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months following bail from Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. Champai Soren who had taken over as the CM following the arrest, resigned from the post just five months after taking the oath, setting the ball rolling for Hemant Soren to again take over the role.

(With inputs from ANI)