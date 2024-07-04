JMM executive president Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th chief minister of Jharkhand

Hemant Soren was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi

Hemant Soren. Pic/PTI

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 13th Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

Hemant Soren was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi, reported ANI.

Soren's father and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren, his mother Rupi Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present at the swearing-in ceremony, reported ANI.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Soren to form the government in the state, a day after Champai Soren stepped down from the chief minister's post.

Chamapi Soren, who resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday, was also present on the occasion.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate.

After taking the oath, Soren said former CM Champai Soren discharged his duties well.

The court order is in the public domain for all to see, the JMM executive president said, adding that he would discharge his duties with commitment.

In a video message to people, Hemant Soren said that a conspiracy was hatched against him by the opposition which had succeeded in their "evil designs" and he had to spend about five months behind bars, reported PTI.

"I was arrested on January 31... I had given a message to you about how the opposition hatched a conspiracy against me and how they succeeded in their evil designs. They attempted to keep me in jail for a long time but I chose to take resort of the legal battle. You supported me on the streets. Finally, justice was delivered and I was released clean," Soren said in the video clip, reported PTI.

The JMM leader said he was given an opportunity to serve the people in 2019 but "the conspirators could not digest that a tribal youth could reach such heights and finally on January 31, I was removed on false charges. There could be delay in God's plans but ultimately truth prevails".

Soren said he was ready to serve the people of Jharkhand with dedication.

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren extended good wishes to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

JMM legislator Kalpana Soren said welfare work would be expedited in the state, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, no decision has been taken about the Hemant Soren cabinet.

Asked about the council of ministers, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the high command will decide about the party faces in the Hemant Soren cabinet, reported PTI.

Mir said the Congress is yet to decide who will join the cabinet from the party, reported PTI.

"Party high command will take the final call on it," he said.

In a post on X, BJP MP Nishkant Dubey on Wednesday said, "The Champai Soren era is over in Jharkhand. In the family-oriented party, people outside the family have no political future. I wish the chief minister drew inspiration from Bhagwan Birsa Munda and stood up against the corrupt Hemant Soren ji."

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi also hit out at JMM, claiming that the "tribals outside Shibu Soren's family are only temporary faces in Jharkhand Mukti Morcha".

He also alleged that the "family believes in using people as per their needs and requirements", reported PTI.

After the Lok Sabha elections, the strength of the JMM-led alliance in the state was reduced to 45 MLAs, JMM-27, Congress-17 and RJD-1.

Two JMM MLAs, Nalin Soren and Joba Majhi, are now parliamentarians, while Jama legislator Sita Soren resigned to contest the general elections on a BJP ticket.

The JMM expelled two more legislators ¿ Bishunpur MLA Chamra Linda and Boriyo MLA Lobin Hembrom from the party.

Likewise, the BJP's strength in the assembly has reduced to 24, as two of its MLAs, Dhulu Mahto (Baghmara) and Manish Jaiswal (Hazaribag) are now MPs. The saffron party has expelled Mandu MLA Jaiprakash Bhai Patel after he joined the Congress to contest the polls.

The current strength of the 81-member Jharkhand assembly is 76.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)