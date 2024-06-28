Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren granted bail in money laundering case

Updated on: 28 June,2024 11:53 AM IST  |  Ranchi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with the money laundering case.

Hemant Soren/ File Photo

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam. The HC had reserved its verdict on Soren's bail plea on June 13, reported PTI. 


According to the report, his senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury said that prima facie Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is not guilty of offence. He told PTI, "Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail."


Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, who is the executive president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in connection with a probe into the money laundering case. 


The JMM leader, aged 48, is presently lodged in Birsa Munda jail. 

The PTI report stated that ED's counsel SV Raju, while opposing bail to Soren, said that the former CM would commit a similar crime if he is released on bail.

Further details awaited

