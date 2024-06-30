Hemant Soren returns to Ranchi, but swears revenge

“Time has come to put the last nail in BJP’s coffin. In coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand,” the JMM executive president said.

Hermant Soren meets supporters after being released. Pic/PTI

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday slammed the BJP for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him and claimed that the saffron party will be wiped out from the state after the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing JMM workers at his residence, Soren said there would be a “revolt against those who plotted the conspiracy” to confine him in jail and “people of Jharkhand would not spare the BJP”. “Time has come to put the last nail in BJP’s coffin. In coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand,” the JMM executive president said.

Soren was released on Friday from the Birsa Munda Jail after the state high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case, observing that he was prima facie not guilty, and there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

