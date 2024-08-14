A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the CBI on the plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in the Delhi excise policy scam

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article Delhi excise policy scam: SC refuses interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in corruption case x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case filed by the CBI in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the CBI on the plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the probe agency in the Delhi excise policy scam.

"We are not granting any interim bail. We will issue notice," the bench told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Arvind Kejriwal, reported PTI.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 23.

The Delhi High Court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy, reported PTI.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Meanwhile, a court in Delhi on Tuesday extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, reported PTI.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the case. However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader continues to be lodged in the Tihar jail as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi chief minister is in judicial custody in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged the Delhi excise policy scam.

(With inputs from PTI)