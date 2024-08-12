The appeal has been filed by the chief minister in the top court, a lawyer associated with the Delhi excise policy scam case said on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order upholding his arrest by the CBI in a corruption case stemming from the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, reported news agency PTI.

The Delhi High Court had on August 5 upheld the arrest of the chief minister as legal, and said there was no malice in the acts of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which demonstrated how the AAP supremo could influence witnesses who could muster the courage to depose only after his arrest.

The appeal has been filed by the chief minister in the top court, a lawyer associated with the Delhi excise policy scam case said on Monday, reported PTI.

The high court, while upholding his arrest, had asked Kejriwal to move the trial court first for seeking regular bail, reported PTI.

The chief minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court's order was stayed by the high court.

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in the money laundering case.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving the formulation and execution of the excise policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours extended to licence holders.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on August 8 extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference.

The court is likely to consider on August 12 a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Kejriwal in the case.

The judge had sent Kejriwal to judicial custody in June, saying his name has surfaced as one of the "main conspirators" and the investigation was still in progress. The judge had also noted the apprehension of the CBI, which claimed that Kejriwal may influence the witnesses in the case.

(With inputs from PTI)