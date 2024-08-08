Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody till Aug 20

A Delhi court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till August 20 in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi excise police case, the PTI reported on Thursday.

According to the news agency, the Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference.

The court is likely to consider on August 12 a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI against Arvind Kejriwal in the case, as per the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray visits Delhi CM Kejriwal's home, meets his wife

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray who is in Delhi to meet the INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

The former Maharashtra chief minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and senior party leader Sanjay Raut.

AAP Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha were also present during the meeting.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief is in the national capital to meet leaders of the INDIA bloc and discuss the way forward in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Speaking about the meeting, MP Sanjay Singh said that the former Maharashtra CM extended his support to Sunita Kejriwal and the Delhi CM's parents, according to the ANI.

"Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aaditya Thackeray, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut came to meet Sunita Kejriwal and Arvind Kejriwal's parents. In Arvind Kejriwal's case, for the first time in the history of the Indian judiciary, his release was stopped without a copy of the order. A new CBI case was made and he was forcibly kept in jail. So all these points were discussed," he said, as per the PTI.

"Through ED-CBI they (Govt) want to suppress our voice. But we will all fight this government together. Everyone is standing with each other in this. Uddhav ji gave this assurance to Sunita Kejriwal and her family," Singh added.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)