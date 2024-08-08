The ED officials had conducted searches at the Mumbai-based jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which the assistant director allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a Mumbai-based jeweller, the officials said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The officials said that the ED had conducted searches at the Mumbai-based jeweller's premises on August 3 and 4, following which Assistant Director Sandeep Singh Yadav allegedly threatened to arrest the jeweller's son if he did not pay him Rs 25 lakh, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the PTI reported.

During negotiations, the amount was reduced to Rs 20 lakh, the officials said.

Yadav, who is an officer from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe, they said.

CBI arrests senior Mumbai Customs official for accepting bribe

Meanwhile, in an another incident last month, the CBI had arrested a superintendent of Mumbai Customs posted at the courier cell at the International Courier Terminal of Sahar Airport in Andheri. The official was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a complainant to facilitate the release of an imported consignment.

Sources from the agency had last month said, "We registered a complaint against the accused officer, who was stationed at the Courier Cell. The complainant had imported machine parts from China, which arrived at the Mumbai International Courier Terminal on July 6, 2024, through a courier firm."

The source added, "The customs official demanded an anti-dumping duty payment of approximately Rs 2,80,000 to release the consignment. However, the official allegedly offered to clear the goods without imposing the duty if the complainant paid him a bribe of Rs 1,40,000, equivalent to 50 per cent of the duty."

The source disclosed that the complainant expressed that he could not pay the money and negotiated with the accused who reduced the amount to Rs 1 lakh and subsequently settled for Rs 80,000.

The complainant had approached CBI who then laid trap and caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe in his office. He was then arrested, said the source had stated.

(with PTI inputs)