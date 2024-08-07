The property developer had constructed two illegal floors in his four-storey building in Ghatkopar and was asked to pay bribe to avoid action against it

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer was booked and two people were held by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly seeking Rs 2 crore bribe from property developer in Mumbai, an official said, the PTI reported.

The prime suspect was identified as Mandar Ashok Tari, a designated officer of the BMC's K East Ward office in Andheri East, an official said, as per the PTI.

Two private persons, Mohammed Shahjada Yasin Shah, 33 and Pratik Vijay Pise, 33, were apprehended by the Mumbai ACB on Tuesday while they were allegedly collecting Rs 75 lakh as part the first instalment of the bribe amount, he said.

The official added that Mandar Tari is a wanted accused in the case, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The property developer in the case had reportedly constructed two illegal floors in his four-storey building at Ghatkopar area, the official said.

Mandar Tari allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore bribe from the developer for not razing the illegal floors. He also promised to help him in future to protect his illegal construction on the plot where the developer was planning to construct another building, the official said, as per the PTI,

However, the developer approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Mumbai and lodged a complaint against Mandar Tari on July 31, he said.

The official said that a verification of the complaint was done by the anti-graft agency, in which it found that the BMC officer gave his nod to accept Rs 75 lakh as the first instalment.

"A team of ACB official laid a trap and apprehended Shah and Pise while accepting Rs 75 lakh as the first instalment of the bribe," he said.

A case under relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against BMC officer Tari and two apprehended accused persons, he said adding the probe was underway, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)