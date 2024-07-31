Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Delhi excise policy case Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha till Aug 13

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha till Aug 13

Updated on: 31 July,2024 07:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The court had on July 25 extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case till July 31

Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha till Aug 13

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Delhi excise policy case: Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and K Kavitha till Aug 13
x
00:00

A court in Delhi on Wednesday extended till August 13 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former deputy Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.


Special Judge Kaveri Baweja also extended the custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till then in the case.



The judge further extended the judicial custody of Sisodia and Kavitha in a related corruption case, being probed by the CBI, till August 9.


The court passed the order after the accused were produced before it on expiry of their judicial custody granted earlier.

The court had on July 25 extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal in the money laundering case till July 31, while his custody in the corruption case was extended till August 8.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted interim bail to Kejriwal in the ED case. However, he continues to be lodged in Tihar jail here as he has not furnished the bail bond in the case.

The Delhi CM is in judicial custody in the CBI case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi arvind kejriwal Enforcement Directorate central bureau of investigation manish sisodia India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK