The police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe, an official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Four-year-old girl dies after falling into cooking pot in Maharashtra's Nagpur x 00:00

A four-year-old girl died of severe burn wounds after she fell into a pot in which vegetables were being cooked in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child succumbed to her injuries at a hospital on Monday morning, an official from Wathoda police station said.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred on October 14 when Trisha Balu Panbude, a resident of Shravan Nagar, was playing with other children, and she accidentally fell into a vessel in which vegetables were being cooked for a function in the neighbourhood, he said.

Bystanders immediately pulled her out, but she had already sustained severe burns and was rushed to a hospital.

The police have registered a case of accidental death and launched a probe, the official said.

Girl hurt as elevator crashes from first floor at Thane building

Meanwhile, in an another, An 11-year-old girl was injured on Monday when an elevator at a residential highrise in Thane crashed from the first floor, officials said.

Three other persons inside the elevator escaped unhurt, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred in the evening at a 41-storey building located on Pokhran Road No. 1 in Thane after the cable of the lift snapped when it reached the first floor from the ground floor.

"The elevator crashed to the ground floor, a Disaster Management Room official said.

Emergency response teams, including personnel from the Vartaknagar police station, fire brigade with one emergency tender, and staff from the Disaster

Management Cell with a pickup vehicle, arrived swiftly at the scene.

All the four persons inside the elevator were rescued safely, the official said, adding that the girl suffered injury to her left leg, the news agency reported.

Nagpur firm's owners booked for trying to pass of guard's murder as accident

The owners of a private firm in Maharashtra's Nagpur have been booked for allegedly trying to pass off the murder of their security guard by another staffer as an accident, a police official said on Monday.

Kamlesh Patel (50), a security guard with Ujjwal Ispat Private Limited in Hingna MIDC, was allegedly murdered by labourer Manohar alias Manoj Bende (42), who was drunk at the time, on October 8, the official said.

"The firm's owners Suresh Chandani and Dharmesh Suresh Chandani allegedly tried to pass it off as an accident. We registered a case of accidental death at the time, but a probe found it was murder. While Bende has been arrested, the Chandani duo is on the run," the MIDC police station official said, PTI reported.

(with PTI inputs)