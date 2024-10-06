The 18-year-old accused, apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station in Nagpur when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance

Two policemen were suspended after an accused managed to flee from a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an officer said on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Khaparkheda police station on Saturday evening, the officer added.

Piyush Verma, 18, apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance, the officer stated.

Following an inquiry, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence, he added.

A search is underway for the accused, who is on the run, reported PTI, quoting the officer.

