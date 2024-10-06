Breaking News
Two cops suspended after accused flees from police station in Nagpur

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:28 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

The 18-year-old accused, apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station in Nagpur when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance

Two policemen were suspended after an accused managed to flee from a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an officer said on Sunday.


The incident occurred at Khaparkheda police station on Saturday evening, the officer added.


Piyush Verma, 18, apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance, the officer stated.


Following an inquiry, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence, he added.

A search is underway for the accused, who is on the run, reported PTI, quoting the officer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

