A note found in the house pointed to the family being under stress due to the arrest of one of the sons in a fraud case, a police official said

Four of a family including a couple and their two sons were found dead at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, with the police launching a probe into the matter is suspecting it to be a case of suicide reported the PTI.

A purported suicide note found in the house pointed to the family being under stress due to the arrest of one of the sons in a fraud case, a Nagpur rural police official said, according to the PTI.

Some neighbours noticed unusual silence at the family's residence at Mowad village and alerted police.

When the police broke open the house door, the four family members were found hanging from ceiling hooks, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as retired teacher Vijay Madhukar Pachori (68), his wife Mala (55) and their sons Ganesh (38) and Deepak (36), the police official said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

A purported suicide note recovered from the premises indicated the family was under immense stress due to Ganesh's arrest earlier this year in a fraud case registered at Pandhurna police station in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The note had signatures of the four family members, the official said.

The Narkhed police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation into the matter, he added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last month, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Pramod Nagar area of Dhule on September 20, the police had said, as per the ANI.

The deceased were identified as agricultural fertilizer seller, his wife, who worked as a teacher, and their two children, according to the ANI.

Their bodies were found in their house in the Pramod Nagar area of the Samarth Colony under the Deopur police station area in the Dhule district, the police said.

Police said that they must have died about three to four days ago, as a very foul smell was coming from the house.

It is suspected that Praveen Girase died by hanging himself while his wife and two children died after consuming a poisonous substance. The reason why the family took this extreme step is not yet clear, the police said.

