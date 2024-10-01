No arrests have been made so far. Further investigations were underway, an official said

A case has been registered against five persons for allegedly sexually harassing a woman at a restaurant and bar in Maharashtra's Thane city, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The police on Monday registered a case in connection with the incident that occurred at an establishment in the Majiwada area of Thane on September 21, an official said.

A group of persons were dancing when five men, one of them a doctor, touched the 35-year-old woman inappropriately, he said, as per the PTI.

A case has been registered under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, the official said.

Woman constable attacked in police station

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, an attempt to murder case was registered against a 42-year-old man at Ulhasnagar in the district for allegedly attacking a woman constable inside a police station, an official said on Friday, reported the PTI.

Babasaheb Janglu Sonawane, the accused, had inflicted injuries on himself before going to Vitthalwadi police station on Thursday morning, the official claimed.

Sonawane had an attempt to murder case registered against him at the same police station in 2012, the official said, according to the PTI.

He walked into the police station around 9 am on Thursday having already slashed his neck, the official claimed.

After going to the desk officer and talking to him briefly, he barged into the room where the woman constable and other police personnel were working, locked it from inside, and attacked her with a blade, the official said.

He was overpowered by others and pinned down. Both the injured constable and accused were then rushed to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

A First Information Report was registered against Sonawane under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (attempt to murder), 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation), the official said, adding that probe was on, the news agency reported.

