Thane woman attacked for opposing ganja sale at slum; three booked

A 38-year-old Thane woman and her daughter were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours after she objected to their ganja business in a slum in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The police have registered a case against three persons under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) for the attack that took place in Dombivli town earlier this week, an official said.

According to the police, the victim objected to the accused allegedly operating a ganja (marijuana) supply business in the Siddharth Nagar slums, reported PTI.

The accused allegedly attacked theThane wo man with bamboo and rods and verbally abused her, the official said, adding that they also reportedly dragged her daughter by the hair and beat her, reported PTI.

A probe is underway, and no arrests have been made, he said.

29 children rescued from illegal hostel in Thane district after complaint about abuse; 5 booked

In another incident, at least 29 children were rescued from an unauthorised hostel run by an organisation in Maharashtra's Thane district following a complaint about abuse, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The police on Friday rescued 20 girls and nine boys from Pasaydan Vikas Sanstha, a residential institution in Khadavli and registered a case against five persons under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a release by the district administration stated, reported PTI.

The Child Helpline received a complaint on Thursday that children were being beaten up and sexually abused in the institution.

A team from the District Women and Child Development office, along with the police, inspected the institution on Friday and found the allegations true after interacting with children, the release said, reported PTI.

The rescued children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee. Some of them study in the Zilla Parishad School in Khadavli, reported PTI.

In view of their upcoming exams, the education department is coordinating with the office of education officer to make special arrangements for their exams.

As per the release, a case has been registered against the institution's director, two of his family members and two others, reported PTI.

Collector Ashok Shingare said, "The safety and welfare of children has always been the administration's priority. Strict action will be taken against the culprits," reported PTI.

District Women and Child Development Officer Santosh Bhosale has appealed to all citizens to come forward with complaints about such unauthorised institutions and report abuse or exploitation of children.

(With inputs from PTI)