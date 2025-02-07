A Thane court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to three years in prison for an assault case dating back to 2010. The attack, linked to a Ganesh pandal dispute, left the victim hospitalised for 13 days.

A sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane has sentenced a 34-year-old man to three years in prison after finding him guilty in an assault case that dates back nearly 15 years.

A copy of the judgment, passed on January 31 by Additional Sessions Judge A N Sirsikar, was made available on Friday, confirming the conviction of the accused.

According to PTI, Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi G. Kshirsagar stated that the convict, identified as Dhanraj alias Dhanya Ramakant Todankar, along with four others, was involved in an attack on two individuals, Ganesh Agawane and Dinesh Yadav, in Thane city in 2010. The altercation allegedly took place over the installation of a Ganesh pandal, leading to a violent confrontation.

As per PTI reports, Todankar assaulted Yadav with a chopper, resulting in serious injuries that required 13 days of hospitalisation. Subsequently, an attempt to murder charge was pressed against him. However, the court later dropped this charge, citing the absence of any medical opinion suggesting that the injuries sustained by Yadav were life-threatening or grievous.

The court, after examining the evidence and testimonies presented, found Todankar guilty under Section 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means. Consequently, he was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Thane man gets 3-year imprisonment for sexually harassing teenage girl

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 51-year-old man to three years' rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2019, reported news agency PTI.

Such incidents should be reported to police as it will help in creating an awareness in society and the convictions will serve as a deterrent to the offenders, the prosecution quoted special POCSO court judge DS Deshmukh as saying in the order passed on Wednesday.

Special Public Prosecutor Sandhya H Matre told the court that on July 5, 2019, the victim, then aged 13 and studying in Class 9, was on way to her school in Thane's Mumbra area when the accused, Moij Hatim Rampurwala, followed her and touched her inappropriately, reported PTI.

The girl resisted his advances, raised an alarm and hit the Thane man with an umbrella, following which a woman passing by rushed there and saved the victim, while the accused ran away.

The victim and the woman chased the Thane man to his house and later nabbed him, the prosecution said.

The girl and the woman subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint against the Thane man following which he was arrested.

Judge Deshmukh on Wednesday pronounced the accused guilty on charges of sexual harassment and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported PTI.

The prosecutor quoted the judge as saying that these days, such crimes against minor girls are on the rise, but the victims seldom come forward to file complaint.

The society should realise that it is a crime and complaints should be made of such incidents, which will go a long way in giving protection to girls, creating awareness in the society and such convictions will be deterrent to the offenders, the judge said, reported PTI.

In the order, the court noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt, for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused.

The judge directed that once the amount is recovered from the accused, it should be paid to the victim as compensation, and the case be referred to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) for payment of additional compensation as per the law.

Four witnesses, including the victim and the woman who helped her, were examined to prove the charges against the accused, the prosecutor said.

(With inputs from PTI)