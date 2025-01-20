In its order, the court noted that there were critical omissions in the victim's testimony, which contradicted his earlier statements to the police

A court in Thane district acquitted two persons accused of attacking and injuring a man nine years ago, citing insufficient evidence in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted Imran Akhtar Sayyad and Anant Jairam Bhagat in a 2015 attempt to murder case.

The copy of the order, dated a week ago on January 13, was made available on Monday.

A group of men attacked the victim, Sandeep Gadekar, with weapons in Kalwa on August 31, 2015, as per the case details. The man sustained severe injuries to his head, neck, and abdomen and was hospitalised.

The Kalwa police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), and 452 (house trespass to assault), among others.

In its order, the court noted that there were critical omissions in the victim's testimony, which contradicted his earlier statements to the police.

The court also took note of the victim and his family's criminal background. The victim had been externed due to his involvement in criminal activities, reported PTI.

Judge Shete ruled that the evidence against the accused was insufficient to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and directed the police to apprehend the remaining absconding accused and file a separate chargesheet.

