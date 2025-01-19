The police in Ulhasnagar town are on the lookout for the absconding doctor, an official said

A case has been registered against a doctor who allegedly practised medicine illegally from a clinic in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The police in Ulhasnagar town are on the lookout for the absconding doctor identified as Ramdas Bhoir who practised medicine despite surrendering his certificate to the Maharashtra Council of Indian Medicine, an official said.

He said that during an inspection at the doctor's premises last month, the civic medical team found that he was still practising medicine and treating his patients, according to the PTI.

The official said a case has been registered under the provisions of section 319(2) (cheating by personation) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act.

Godown owner booked for illegal storage of hazardous chemicals

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against a godown owner in Thane district district of Maharashtra for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 75 lakh without necessary permits, police said on Saturday.

The Thane Police's Crime Branch has sealed eight godowns at Bhiwandi's Dapoda following a raid on Friday afternoon, an official said.

According to PTI, he informed that the police squad discovered chemicals of different brands being kept improperly in all eight godowns, in violation of both legal and safety regulations.

Assistant Police Inspector Sriraj Mali said the godown owner lacked the required permit to store the hazardous materials, and the premises have been sealed to prevent further misuse.

He added said that a case has been filed against the godown owner under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Environmental Protection Act, the Manufacture, Storage, and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Rules, and the Petrochemical Act.

In an another incident, the Thane Police registered a case against a school teacher after he allegedly slapped an 11-year-old boy inside a classroom, an official said on Friday, as per the PTI.

The incident occurred on January 13 at a school in the Bhiwandi area.

The teacher allegedly assaulted the child after he walked up to a classmate to take a book, said the official, quoting the complaint by the minor's parents.

He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act on Wednesday, said the official from the Bhiwandi town police station, the news agency reported.

