Couple abuses cops in Thane police station; man held, wife warned

Updated on: 17 January,2025 12:45 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The couples got into a fight with their relatives and allegedly abused the cops when they tried to intervene. The couple even pulled the hair of their teenage niece, the police official said. Police later arrested Lalit and issued a warning to Chanda

Representative image. Pic/iStock

A 45-year-old man from Andheri in Mumbai was arrested after he and his wife fought with their relatives and abused cops inside a police station in Thane district, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.


The official said the accused, Lalit Jian and his wife Chanda had some disputes with her father, who used to live with them in Mumbai before moving to his other daughter's place in Dombivali in Thane district.


The couple went to the Dombivali police station on Tuesday, where Chanda's father, sister and her 16-year-old niece were also present. However, Lalit Jain and Chanda got into a fight with their relatives, stated PTI.


The couples allegedly abused the cops when they tried to intervene. The couple even pulled the hair of their teenage niece, the police official said. Police later arrested Lalit and issued a warning to Chanda.

The official said Lalit's arrest came after much drama. When police first issued him a notice, he ran away, prompting a pursuit by the cops. He was subsequently picked up from Dombivali railway station, he added. 

Thane: 20 booked for creating scene at Mumbra police station

An official recently said that about 20 persons, demanding action against a man who had a tiff with a fruit vendor over language, were booked when they kicked up a ruckus at Mumbra police station in Thane, reported news agency PTI.

In the Mumbra area, a man asked a vendor the price of a fruit in Marathi, but the latter reportedly said he did not understand the language and the man should speak to him in Hindi. This led to a heated exchange, drawing a crowd, reported PTI.

A police team arrived at the spot and took the man to the Mumbra police station where a non-cognisable offence for breach of peace was registered against him and he was allowed to go, the official said, reported PTI.

In the evening, a crowd supporting the fruit vendor went to the police station shouting slogans, demanding stringent action against the man. The police then booked the group under Maharashtra Police Act sections tied to unlawful assembly, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

