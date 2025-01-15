The 12-hour shutdown will be imposed on the water supply to prevent leakage in the water channel. The water cut will affect Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomji, Siddhanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samta Nagar

Parts of Thane, Mumbra and Kalwa will face a 12-hour water cut as the civic body has undertaken the repair work of an air valve on the Kalwa tapping along the 90-foot road on the main water channel from Thursday. Water supply will be closed in these areas from 9 am to 9 pm.

The 12-hour shutdown will be imposed on the water supply of the Thane Municipal Corporation's as well as STEM authority's scheme to prevent leakage in the water channel. The water cut will affect Ghodbunder Road, Lokmanya Nagar, Vartak Nagar, Saket, Ritu Park, Jail, Gandhi Nagar, Rustomji, Siddhanchal, Indiranagar, Rupadevi, Srinagar, Samta Nagar, Siddheshwar, Intercity, Johnson, Mumbra and parts of Kalwa.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly during this period.

Meanwhile, on January 2, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator, Bhushan Gagrani conducted an inspection at two key water management centres in Thane: the Pise Water Pumping Station and the Panjarapur Water Treatment Plant near Bhiwandi.

During his visit, Gagrani reviewed the daily operations of these facilities, engaging in discussions with the officials, workers, and staff present. He also conducted an on-site inspection of essential infrastructure, including the electrical sub-stations, dams, purification plants, and water quality monitoring systems, ensuring that everything is functioning smoothly and efficiently.

Gagrani praised the hard work and dedication of the officers, workers, and employees involved in providing uninterrupted, clean water supply to Mumbai, acknowledging their vital role in sustaining the city’s water needs.

The inspection was accompanied by Water Engineer Shri Purushottam Malwade and other concerned officials, who were present to provide updates on the operations and progress of the various projects in place.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) claims that non-revenue water (NRW), which refers to water losses, has decreased from 38 per cent to 34 per cent over the past two years. However, this still equates to losing the equivalent of four months’ worth of water supply. Ideally, the loss rate should not exceed 15 per cent of the total supply.

NRW encompasses water that is supplied but not paid for, including losses from leakage, unbilled water, illegal connections, faulty water meters, and inaccurate readings. Of the 3,950 million litres of water received daily, 1,500 million litres were lost—a significant amount.