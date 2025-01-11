Breaking News
Mumbra resident loses Rs 13.5 lakh in matrimonial fraud; accused nabbed from Bhopal

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

The complainant stated that she had met the accused on a matrimonial website. After a brief interaction, they decided to marry. While their families were in the process of arranging the marriage, the man allegedly began demanding money on various pretexts

Representational pic

Listen to this article
The Mumbra Police in Maharashtra have arrested a Bhopal-based man for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 13.5 lakh in a matrimonial fraud case.


According to the police, they received a complaint from the woman in October 2024. Following the registration of a first information report (FIR), the cyber cell of the Mumbra Police initiated an investigation.


The complainant stated that she had met the accused on a matrimonial website. After a brief interaction, they decided to marry. While their families were in the process of arranging the marriage, the man allegedly began demanding money on various pretexts.


Believing he would soon be her husband and trusting his promises to repay the money, the woman transferred approximately Rs 13.5 lakh to him on multiple occasions.

However, when she requested the money back, the accused allegedly started picking fights and eventually stopped responding to her calls and messages. He also changed his contact number, prompting the police to contact the matrimonial website to obtain his account details.

The police conducted a technical analysis of the mobile numbers used by the accused and tracked his IP address with the help of the matrimonial website. They also sought details of the bank accounts to which the complainant had transferred the money.

The accused, identified as Zaid Khan from Shahjahanabad in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, was arrested and brought to Maharashtra for further investigation, said Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde of Mumbra Police Station.

 

mumbra thane maharashtra Crime News thane crime

