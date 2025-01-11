Speaking at the inauguration of the National Road Safety Mission, Sarnaik highlighted the importance of modernising the transport services while prioritising safety and cleanliness

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik inaugurated 17 new buses for the State Transport on Saturday.

In a major boost to the state's transport system, Maharashtra's Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday announced that 2,640 new buses would be added to the State Transport (ST) fleet this year. The new vehicles will feature the iconic red flag, which will soon be seen on roads across the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Road Safety Mission in Thane, Sarnaik highlighted the importance of modernising the transport services while prioritising safety and cleanliness. "We are working on a master plan to transform the overall transport system in Maharashtra. The focus will be on safe travel, cleanliness, and modernisation of the ST service, which will happen in phases," he said.

The first phase of the modernisation includes a significant upgrade of facilities for ST employees, with Sarnaik stressing the importance of improving employee welfare. "The quality of every facility available to ST employees, from uniforms to restrooms, must be upgraded. Only when we ensure better facilities for our employees can we provide better services to passengers," he added.

As part of the fleet expansion, the highly anticipated new Lalpuri buses have already begun arriving. The Maharashtra Minister dedicated 17 new buses on Saturday and confirmed that by the end of January, 150 Lalpuri buses would be delivered to depots in Thane city and rural areas. Additionally, 300 ST buses are expected to be delivered each month, with all depots across the state set to receive these buses.

Sarnaik also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art 100-bed clinic in Borivali for ST employees and their families. The clinic will offer a range of health services in collaboration with the state government's health department, ensuring better healthcare facilities for ST staff.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari gives in-principle nod to cable car project for MMR

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has given in-principle approval for the implementation of a cable car project using a ropeway system in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The approval was conveyed during a meeting with state officials in New Delhi, which also saw the presence of State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Sarnaik discussed the implementation of the cable car project in MMR with Gadkari, who emphasised the importance of developing an integrated transport system. The Union Minister stressed the need to reduce travel time, particularly between the suburbs and Mumbai Airport.

The proposed cable car project is designed to address the growing challenges of urbanisation and transport in MMR. It will be executed through a public-private partnership (PPP) model or through joint financial collaboration between the central and state governments. The project is being overseen by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

MMR is experiencing rapid urban growth, extending from Palghar to Uran-Pen in Raigad district. With daily pressure on existing public transport systems, including roadways, railways, and metro, Sarnaik highlighted the necessity of introducing air-based services like the cable car system to meet the region’s future transport needs.

In line with the project’s progress, Gadkari has instructed V Umashankar, Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, to initiate a survey and prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to move the project forward.