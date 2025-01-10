Breaking News
Updated on: 10 January,2025 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Dhananjay Munde said Chhagan Bhujbal held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, which is now with Munde, for several years, and he wanted to seek his blessings and guidance

Pic/X

Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde, who is under fire over the Beed Sarpanch murder, on Friday met his party colleague, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal in Mumbai.


In a post on X, Munde said Bhujbal held the Food and Civil Supplies portfolio, which is now with Munde, for several years, and he wanted to seek his blessings and guidance.


The Opposition has been demanding Munde's resignation after his close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case linked to the last month's brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.


Bhujbal, a prominent leader of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) of NCP, led by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has been sulking as he found no place in the new  Mahayuti government in the state following the November 20 Assembly elections.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai mumbai news chhagan bhujbal maharashtra nationalist congress party

