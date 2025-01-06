The NCP-AP minister gets support from Bhujbal, meets party boss Ajit Pawar

Delegation led by Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati (centre-in white kurta) meets Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri C P Radhakrishnan on Monday

As a multi-party delegation mounted pressure for the resignation of Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde in the case regarding the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district, his senior party colleague Chhagan Bhujbal has questioned the demand. Later on Monday, Munde met his party boss, Ajit Pawar, for the first time after he was mired in the allegations. He said he extended New Year wishes to the DyCM and discussed the portfolio with which he has been entrusted. “I tell you honestly that the subject you're talking about was not discussed at all,” he said. Last week, he had refused to resign, asking his detractors to prove the allegations.

'Resign immediately'

Former MP Sambhajiraje Bhosale (Swarajya Party) led the delegation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan that comprised the Opposition leader in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve (Sena-UBT), former Opposition leader in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar (Congress), Legislator Suresh Dhas (BJP), MLA Jitendra Awhad, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar and Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane (all NCP-SP) and Narendra Patil (BJP).



Dhananjay Munde. File pic

Apart from demanding Munde's resignation, the delegation submitted to the governor that he instruct the government to restore public faith in the law. The leaders said that Walmik Karad, an alleged mastermind, should be tried in a fast-track court under BNS 103 (old IPC 302). They demanded that the police officers who neglected their duty be held accountable and punished.

In the past week, well-attended public marches were held in Pune, Parbhani and Beed to demand action against the murderers of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh and to press for Munde's resignation. The death of Somnath Suryawanshi, an activist in Parbhani, was also raised with the governor. “There have been instances in which the CMs and ministers have resigned when they faced allegations. They returned when nothing was found against them. We also want Munde to resign. Why is Ajit Pawar (NCP president) protecting Munde?” asked Bhosale after meeting the governor.

Why, asks Bhujbal

Bhujbal extended Munde his support after a delegation returned from Raj Bhavan. Incidentally, Bhujbal is upset over not getting a cabinet berth from his party, NCP (Ajit Pawar). Speculators said if Munde gets out, Bhujbal will get in the cabinet. But Bhujbal said he did not want a minister's position at the cost of others.

“It is not right to seek Munde's resignation. Nothing has been confirmed about Munde's role. The CM has assured action, and if he finds someone guilty, he will ask that person to go. Why are they demanding his sacking before anything has been established?” he said, adding that he himself was a victim because he had to quit as the DyCM and home minister when nothing was proved against him in the Telgi (stamp paper) scam. “I came out clean, was elected to the Assembly, and made a minister again. But before that, my family and I had to undergo a horrific experience,” added Bhujbal.

'Beef up protection'

NCP-SP President Sharad Pawar wrote a letter to CM Devendra Fadnavis, asking him to enhance the personal security of all party leaders who have been speaking against the Massajog murder accused. Pawar said that the accused were still large and the entire episode had a bigger criminal background. “It is because of this that the public representatives have been asking to unroot the criminal elements. As it happens, the possibility of these criminals posing a serious threat to the lives of public representatives cannot be ruled out. The CM should consider this, and review the security details to enhance it further,” Pawar wrote, naming Sonwane, Kshirsagar, Awhad, Dhas and Prakash Solanke among others.