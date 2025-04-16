Most recently, Blanchett wrapped her six-week limited engagement of Anton Chekhov’s The Seagull in London’s Barbican Theatre, which is currently eyeing a Broadway run in 2026

Cate Blanchett. Pic/AFP

With a career spanning over three decades and two Oscar honours, actor Cate Blanchett said she is “serious” about stepping away from her craft one day.

During an interview with a magazine, where the actor was promoting her forthcoming and first-ever audioplay, BBC Radio 4’s The Fever, she hesitated to announce her title as an actor, which co-director John Tiffany pointed out. She replied, “I did, didn’t I? It’s because I’m giving up.” The star clarified, “My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting.” She added that there are “a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

Speaking about her experience of being a celebrity, she said that she doesn’t love the interview process. “No one is more boring to me than myself and I find other people much more interesting. I find myself profoundly dull. When you go on a talk show, and then you see sound bytes of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicised, they sound really loud. I’m not that person.”

Next up, she will appear in the star-studded alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, from the Zellner brothers, which she is also producing. Her latest movie, The New Boy, is set to release on May 23.

