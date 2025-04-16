Johnny Depp returns to Hollywood, starts shooting for Day Drinker

Breaking News
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Updated on: 16 April,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who also produced the John Wick franchise for Lionsgate

First look of Johnny Depp from Day Drinker

Superstar Johnny Depp has made his return to Hollywood as he has started filming for his upcoming movie Day Drinker.


Lionsgate shared a first-look image of the actor from the film after his high-profile legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard.


Director Marc Webb of 500 Days of Summer (2009) and Snow White fame re-teams Depp and Penélope Cruz for a fourth time after previous collaborations on Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).


As per reports, Madelyn Cline, Manu Rios, Aron Piper, Juan Diego Botto and Anika Boyle round out the cast. Day Drinker tells the story of a private-yacht bartender (Cline) who encounters a mysterious, onboard guest (Depp). They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Cruz). The film, which begins production in Spain, is produced by Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who also produced the John Wick franchise for Lionsgate. 

“I’m excited to be starting production with Johnny, Madelyn, Penélope, and this incredible cast. We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell. This is gonna be fun,” said Webb. 

Johnny and Penélope films

A still from BlowA still from Blow

. Blow (2001)
. Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)
. Murder on the Orient Express (2017)

johnny depp hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

