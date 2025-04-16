Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter accused of sexually assaulting woman, giving her STDs

Nick Carter

Listen to this article Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter accused of sexually assaulting a woman x 00:00

Singer-songwriter Nick Carter is facing charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. The woman also claimed in a that she contracted STDs (sexually transmitted disease) that led to cervical cancer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her lawsuit, Laura Penly alleged that the Backstreet Boys performer, 45, sexually assaulted her in approximately 2004 when she was around 19 years old, claim reports.

Carter denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyers.

(From left) AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys

Penly alleges that their interactions with one another took place around December 2004 to February 2005 for a “sexually intimate relationship and [they] would see each other every few weeks” when she visited Los Angeles. As per reports, Penly claimed the sex was consensual at least three times before things allegedly took a turn while at his Hollywood apartment. Though she claims to have asked him to wear a condom, the plaintiff alleged Carter “refused,” instead leading her to think “he was clean of sexually transmittable diseases”. According to the lawsuit, Penly alleged that in early 2005, she had gone to his apartment once again, but only with the hope of watching movies with the singer. His lawsuit alleges that Carter “told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex”.

Penly’s lawsuit alleges that the sexual assault “forcefully” happened on his bed, despite her “saying no multiple times”. She adds that she was instructed to keep the assault a secret since no one would believe her. However, a few months later, Carter allegedly apologised and she went to see him again where she alleges she was sexually assaulted again.

Penly is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and is demanding a jury trial.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever