Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region

Representational Image

Listen to this article Beed sarpanch murder: Two absconding accused arrested in Dhule x 00:00

An official on Saturday said that the police have arrested two absconding accused involved in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh from Maharashtra's Dhule district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dhule police have arrested Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule (26) and Sudhir Sangle (23) and handed them over to the special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the Beed sarpanch murder case, the official said, reported PTI.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 for attempting to stop an extortion bid on an energy firm helming a windmill project in the region. Walmik Karad, an aide of Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in the extortion case, reported PTI.

Several police teams were deployed to arrest three accused who were on the run, and an SIT was constituted to nab them.

The probe team interrogated three persons to trace the absconding men, appointed informants and used technical skills to nab the two accused, the official added.

Court rejects Walmik Karad's plea seeking assistant to operate machine for sleep apnea

A court in Maharashtra's Beed on Friday turned down the plea filed by Walmik Karad, arrested and jailed in an extortion case related to Beed sarpanch murder, seeking a trained person to operate an auto-CPAP machine as he is suffering from sleep apnea, reported PTI.



Sleep apnea is a sleep disorder characterised by brief interruptions of breathing during sleep. A continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine is used in the treatment of sleep apnea. It uses a hose connected to a mask or nosepiece to deliver constant and steady air pressure to help one breathe during sleep.

Karad was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Pune after he surrendered before it last week in connection with a Rs 2 crore extortion case linked to the Beed sarpanch murder, reported PTI.

During the CID custody, Karad had moved an application before a court at Kej in Beed to allow a trained person to operate an auto-CPAP machine that he uses as per the advice of the doctor, an official said.

As per Karad's plea, a consultant chest physician and a sleep specialist had advised him to use an auto-CPAP at a specific pressure, reported PTI.

The court rejected his petition, but directed the police to provide medical facilities to Karad as per the government rules and regulations. It also asked the probe team to take care of Karad's health, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)