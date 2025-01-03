He, however, parried a question on whether NCP minister Dhananjay Munde will be asked to resign as his close aide Walmik Karad is at the centre of a controversy and is an accused in an extortion case linked to the sarpanch's murder

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare on Friday said whosoever is guilty in the Beed Sarpanch murder case should face trial in a fast-track court and get the strictest punishment.

He, however, parried a question on whether NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde will be asked to resign as his close aide Walmik Karad is at the centre of a controversy and also an accused in an extortion case linked to the murder, news agency PTI reported.

The opposition has been demanding that Karad be booked in the Beed Sarpanch murder case. Currently, he has only been booked in an extortion case.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej taluka of Beed district, was abducted and tortured to death on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company.

"The incident [murder of Deshmukh] is a blot on humanity. NCP's stand is that the matter should be thoroughly probed and anyone even remotely connected to the incident should be brought before the public," Tatkare said.

When asked if Munde will be asked to resign, Tatkare said, "I don't want to express any political opinion about this. I have been saying that the government has announced an SIT (special investigation team), a CID (crime investigation department) and a judicial probe, which is happening at a fast pace. The probe will determine who the accused are. Whosoever is guilty should get strictest punishment through a fast track court," he said.

Tatkare was speaking after a meeting with office-bearers of the frontal organisations of the party, PTI reported.

When asked about NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been sulking after being excluded from the cabinet, Tarkare said, "I spoke to Bhujbal, (his nephew) Sameer and (son) Pankaj. After that, Bhujbal left for abroad. I was also out for six-seven days."

Tatkare said the party will be holding a conclave of its officer-bearers, including Members of Parliament and Legislative Assembly in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on January 18-19, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, another NCP leader, Praful Patel, said no one should indulge in politics in the Beed sarpanch murder case while reiterating the party's stand that all the accused must get strict punishment.

