Beed sarpanch murder Fadnavis slams opposition says extra cots meant for cops not Karad

Beed sarpanch murder: Fadnavis slams opposition, says extra cots meant for cops, not Karad

Updated on: 02 January,2025 04:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The police administration has clarified that the cots were for the on-duty officers

Beed sarpanch murder: Fadnavis slams opposition, says extra cots meant for cops, not Karad

Beed sarpanch murder: Fadnavis slams opposition, says extra cots meant for cops, not Karad
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday criticised the opposition for questioning the motive over ordering extra cots at Beed police station, where Walmik Karad is being held on an extortion charge in connection with the death of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, PTI reported.


"The cots were meant for the additional police personnel deployed there," Fadnavis told PTI reporters in Mumbai. "Should they [police] sleep on the floor," he remarked, when asked about an opposition leader's claim that the cots were brought to provide comfort to Karad, a close aide of state NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, PTI cited.


Karad was taken to Beed district's Kej court after surrendering to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Pune on Tuesday.


The court sent Karad to 14 days of police custody in relation to an alleged extortion case of Rs 2 crore, linked to Deshmukh's murder on December 9 last year, PTI reported.

The police administration has also clarified that the cots were for the on-duty officers.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar said, "How come the cots were suddenly ordered? If new cots have been ordered for the staff, the same level of promptness should be shown for the staff in all police stations across the state. Consideration should be given to whether mattresses, pillows, fans, and ACs can also be installed."

SIT to probe Beed Sarpanch murder case 

Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar enquired whether the cots were ordered at the Beed police station under a 'Laadli Aaropi Yojana (beloved accused scheme)'.

The state government on Wednesday formed a Special Investigation team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Basavaraj Teli inorder to investigate the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Deshmukh. Teli heads the Economic Offences Wing of the CID. 

Earlier, the Maharashtra government formed a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case, the officials said, reported the PTI.

The Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and brutally killed on December 9, allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some persons who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

According to the PTI, the SIT will be headed by Crime Investigation Department's (CID) Deputy Inspector General Basavraj Teli, according to an order issued by the state Home department.

Other members of the team are Anil Gujar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID; Vijaysingh Jonwal, Assistant Police Inspector of local crime branch, Beed; Mahesh Vighne, PSI of local crime branch, Beed; Anand Shinde, PSI of Kej Police Station; ASI Tulshiram Jagtap; and police constables Manoj Wagh, Chandrakant Kalkute, Balasaheb Ahankare and Santosh Gitte, the order said, as per the PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

